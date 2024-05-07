Poll: Confidence in Biden Economic Decision Making Near Record Low

Islam Times - Voter confidence about President Joe Biden’s ability to make economic decisions is among the lowest in more than two decades.

Gallup has tracked confidence in presidents to do the right thing on the economy since 2001, when former President George W. Bush took office. Confidence in Biden’s economic management dropped from 57 percent to below 40 percent in 2022 and it has remained there since. His low was 35 percent in 2023, The Hill reported.Bush was the only president to garner lower confidence in economic management when he dropped to 34 percent in 2008. Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama’s low was 42 percent in 2014, and former President Donald Trump’s low was also 42 percent in 2018.In a new Gallup survey, only 38 percent of US adults said they have “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of confidence in Biden to do or recommend the right thing for the economy. Democrats overall received 38 percent confidence, and Republicans received 36 percent confidence.Meanwhile, 46 percent said they have “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of confidence in Trump to do or recommend the right thing for the economy. And 39 percent have confidence Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to do the right thing.