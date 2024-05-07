0
Tuesday 7 May 2024 - 21:14

Iran Is Prepared to Collaborate with Saudi Arabia in The Nuclear Sector

Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), met and held discussions with Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anazi, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Iran, on the sidelines of the 1st International Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology and the 30th National Nuclear Conference in Isfahan on Monday.

Eslami emphasized the importance for Iran and Saudi Arabia to endeavor to enhance interactions in accordance with the national interests of both nations.

During the meeting, Eslami highlighted the significant benefits Iran has derived from acquiring new technologies such as nuclear technology. He acknowledged that while this has garnered discontent from countries opposed to the Islamic Republic of Iran and global powers, it has yielded positive outcomes for Iran.

Commenting on Saudi Arabia's strategy in advancing new technologies, he remarked, "Saudi Arabia has adopted a fresh approach, actively seeking the advancement of nuclear technology. We stand prepared to collaborate with regional countries, particularly Saudi Arabia."

In response, the Saudi Ambassador to Iran highlighted the advancement and strengthening of relations between the two nations. He described Iran as a neighboring country, a friend, and a brother, expressing optimism for further advancements in bilateral cooperation, particularly in the realm of peaceful nuclear endeavors.
