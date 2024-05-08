US Could Stop Funding UN over Palestine

Islam Times - Reuters reported that the US government could suspend all funding for UN agencies if a resolution recognizing Palestine as qualifying for full membership is adopted.

Palestine is currently a “permanent observer state” at the UN that participates in meetings but does not have voting rights.The UN General Assembly could vote on Friday on a draft resolution that would recognize the Palestinian Authority [PA] as eligible to become a full member of the world body and recommend that the UN Security Council “reconsider the matter favorably.”Reuters wrote that the vote would demonstrate the level of global support Palestinians have for their bid, which was vetoed by the US in the UN Security Council last month. An application to become a full UN member needs to be approved by the 15-member Security Council, as well as the General Assembly.“We are aware of the resolution and reiterate our concerns with any effort to extend certain benefits to entities when there are unresolved questions as to whether the Palestinians currently meet the criteria under the Charter,” Nate Evans, spokesperson for the US mission to the UN, was quoted as saying.In 2011, the US halted funding for the UN cultural agency [UNESCO] after the PA became a full member.“It remains the US view that the path toward statehood for the Palestinian people is through direct negotiations,” Evans said.Diplomats told Reuters that the 193-member General Assembly is likely to back the Palestinian bid, adding that changes could still be made to the draft.“Israel’s” UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan denounced the current draft General Assembly resolution, saying it would give Palestinians the rights of a state and that it goes against the founding UN Charter.“If it is approved, I expect the United States to completely stop funding the UN and its institutions, in accordance with American law,” Erdan said.