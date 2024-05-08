0
Wednesday 8 May 2024 - 08:59

Egyptian Group Kills “Israeli” Mossad Agent in Alexandria

Story Code : 1133582
The “Israeli” broadcasting agency [KAN] announced that the “Israeli” businessman, Ziv Kipper, was killed in Alexandria on Tuesday.

Kipper, the CEO of OK Group LLC, a company that specializes in exporting frozen fruits and vegetables. The company’s head office is located in Alexandria, and it has additional offices in “Israel” and Ukraine.

The “Israeli” Foreign Ministry confirmed that the man also held Canadian citizenship, and owned a business in Egypt.

The man entered Egypt using a Canadian passport, according to the “Israeli” news website Ynet.

A group named Vanguards of Liberation - the group of martyr Mohammad Salah -- claimed responsibility for the killing of Kipper in a statement circulated on social media accounts.

The group said that it killed a “criminal ‘Israeli’ agent”, stating that Kvir was a cover-up to do espionage work. It clarified that the man gathers information and recruits locals to work for the “Israeli” Mossad.

Kipper’s death was “a step on the path of the Egyptian people’s struggle against the Zionist enemy,” the statement said.

Moreover, the statement explained that its information about Kfir is built on accurate intelligence it collected, revealing that it will unveil more information on the matter at a later time.

Martyr Mohammad Salah, 23, is an Egyptian soldier who killed three “Israeli” occupation troops last year after crossing into occupied Palestinian territories in a heroic operation.
