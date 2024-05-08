0
Wednesday 8 May 2024 - 09:01

Hamas: ‘Israel’s’ Invasion of Rafah Undermines Mediation Efforts, Pushing Region toward Disaster

Story Code : 1133583
In a statement released on Tuesday, the resistance movement said “Israel’s” incursion into the Rafah crossing is aimed at undermining the ongoing ceasefire efforts.

“Israeli” forces have martyred at least 35 civilians, including women and children, in 12 hours.

“By deciding to close the Rafah and Karem Abu Salem [Kerem Shalom] border crossing, “Israel” is leading the region toward a disaster and continues its policy of starvation and persecution of [Palestinians],” the statement read.

Reports warn Rafah invasion would further displace more than 1 million Palestinians, cut off aid from the region, and block sick and wounded Palestinians from getting treatment outside the besieged territory.

The incursion came after Hamas said it had agreed to a ceasefire proposal put forward by mediators Qatar and Egypt. But the regime says the proposed deal falls short of its demands.

The Palestinian resistance movement said Benjamin Netanyahu only considers the interests of himself and his extremist cabinet.

Elsewhere in the statement, Hamas held the administration of US President Joe Biden and the international community fully responsible for the continuation of hostilities.

Meanwhile, Hamas Political Bureau member Osama Hamdan announced that the Palestinian Hamas movement will not approve a prisoner swap deal with “Israel” if the situation in the Gaza Strip continues to escalate.

“We are calling upon the United Nations to exert pressure on the occupation regime and stop the military operation in Rafah, which puts at risk the lives of hundreds of thousands of displaced persons and undermines the mediation efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire and ending the genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza,” he said at a press conference in Beirut.

At the same time, he warned "Israel" that its “invasion of Rafah won’t be an easy walk”.

In parallel, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority, called on the US to pressure “Israel” to abandon the Rafah invasion. He said the invasion threatens to double the suffering of Gaza’s displaced population.

Abu Rudeineh censured the US for providing “Israel” with “weapons, money and political cover” even as it creates an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.”
