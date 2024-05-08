0
Wednesday 8 May 2024 - 09:02

UN Warns: ‘Israeli’ Invasion of Rafah will Be A Human Catastrophe

Story Code : 1133584
Guterres made the remarks in a press conference on Tuesday, after the “Israeli” military shut down the Rafah and Karem Abu Salem [Karem Shalom] crossings with Egypt.

“I am disturbed and distressed by the renewed military activity in Rafah. The closure of both the Rafah and ‘Karem Shalom’ crossings is especially damaging to an already dire humanitarian situation. They must be re-opened immediately.”

The UN chief further warned “Israel” that an assault on the southern city of Rafah would “be a strategic mistake, a political calamity, and a humanitarian nightmare.”

He also called on the “Israeli” entity “to stop any escalation, and engage constructively in the ongoing diplomatic talks,” stressing that “civilians have suffered enough death and destruction” since the war began in early October last year. 

“Make no mistake - a full-scale assault on Rafah will be a human catastrophe,” he said.

On Tuesday, the “Israeli” occupation military seized control of the Rafah border crossing after advancing during the night through heavy bombardment of residential areas.

The incursion came after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said it had agreed to a ceasefire proposal put forward by mediators Qatar and Egypt.

About 1.5 million Palestinians are sheltering in Rafah. The city had been designated a “safe zone” by the "Israeli" military.
