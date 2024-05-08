0
Wednesday 8 May 2024 - 09:08

European Student Protests Spread over Gaza War

Story Code : 1133588
European Student Protests Spread over Gaza War
Inspired by ongoing protests at US campuses, students at various European universities have been occupying halls and facilities, demanding an end to partnerships with Israeli institutions due to Israel’s war on Gaza.

Israel initiated a significant military offensive against Rafah early Tuesday, the only city in Gaza yet to be razed in the campaign, sheltering 1.4 million Palestinians.

Dutch police reported 169 arrests on Monday evening at the University of Amsterdam when they dispersed an encampment, resorting to baton-charging and dismantling tents after protesters refused to leave.

Violence briefly erupted before police intervention when a small group of counter-protesters wielding flares stormed the main protest.

Resuming the demonstration on Tuesday evening around the university campus, several hundred protesters called for a ceasefire, erecting barriers amid a heavy police presence.

Around 50 demonstrators gathered outside the library at Utrecht University, with a few dozen more at the Technical University of Delft.

In Leipzig, Germany, 50 to 60 people occupied a lecture hall, barricading doors and erecting tents, prompting police intervention and a subsequent criminal complaint by the university.

A pro-Israeli counter-protest involving about 40 people also occurred in Leipzig.

At Berlin’s Free University, police dispersed a demonstration after up to 80 people set up a protest camp, leading to some arrests for incitement to hatred and trespassing.

In Paris, police intervened twice at Sciences Po university, dispersing about 20 students barricaded in the main hall.

At the Sorbonne, police ejected approximately a hundred students from an occupied amphitheater.

Protests spread to three universities in Switzerland, where the University of Lausanne stated it sees no reason to end relations with Israeli universities.

In Austria, dozens of protesters camped at Vienna University, while over 100 students occupied Ghent University in Belgium.

Similar encampments and protests occurred in Ireland, Finland, Denmark, Italy, Spain, and the UK in recent weeks.

Clashes erupted between police and pro-Palestinian protesters during a rally in central Athens, with over 300 people demonstrating outside the parliament building.

The war in the Gaza Strip was sparked by an unprecedented 7 October attack on Israeli-occupied territories by the Palestinian resistance groups, in response to decades of aggression.

Israel launched a retaliatory offensive that has killed at least 34,789 people in Gaza, mostly women and children and injured tens of thousands more, according to the Gaza health ministry.
Comment


Featured Stories
European Student Protests Spread over Gaza War
European Student Protests Spread over Gaza War
Talks, Missiles Two Necessary Coping Strategies: Iran’s President
Talks, Missiles Two Necessary Coping Strategies: Iran’s President
8 May 2024
Pakistan Court Orders Jail for Wife of Former PM Imran Khan, Lawyer Says
Pakistan Court Orders Jail for Wife of Former PM Imran Khan, Lawyer Says
8 May 2024
Egyptian Group Kills “Israeli” Mossad Agent in Alexandria
Egyptian Group Kills “Israeli” Mossad Agent in Alexandria
8 May 2024
Hezbollah Conducts New Strikes on Israeli Regime’s Positions
Hezbollah Conducts New Strikes on Israeli Regime’s Positions
7 May 2024
Russia Warns Ukraine
Russia Warns Ukraine's F-16s to Be Treated as Nuclear Threat
7 May 2024
Aid Flow to Gaza Halted As Israeli Forces Tighten Control over Rafah
Aid Flow to Gaza Halted As Israeli Forces Tighten Control over Rafah
7 May 2024
Xi Refuses to Back A Unilateral Ukraine Peace Conference
Xi Refuses to Back A Unilateral Ukraine Peace Conference
7 May 2024
“Israel” Responds to Hamas Acceptance of Ceasefire Proposal by Carpet-Bombing Rafah
“Israel” Responds to Hamas Acceptance of Ceasefire Proposal by Carpet-Bombing Rafah
7 May 2024
Data Breach in UK Defense Department Exposes Personal Information, Report
Data Breach in UK Defense Department Exposes Personal Information, Report
7 May 2024
US Pro-Palestinian Protesters Resist Order to Clear Encampment
US Pro-Palestinian Protesters Resist Order to Clear Encampment
7 May 2024
IRGC’s Commander: ‘Israel’s’ Political Lifetime Nearing an End
IRGC’s Commander: ‘Israel’s’ Political Lifetime Nearing an End
7 May 2024
Iran Won’t Wait for Others to Support Palestine: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran Won’t Wait for Others to Support Palestine: Ayatollah Khamenei
6 May 2024