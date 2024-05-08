0
Wednesday 8 May 2024 - 09:12

Pakistan Court Orders Jail for Wife of Former PM Imran Khan, Lawyer Says

Story Code : 1133592
Bushra Bibi, detained at Khan's hilltop mansion in Islamabad since the couple's January conviction on charges of illegally selling state gifts, had challenged the house arrest, her lawyer Naeem Panjutha posted on social media platform X, Reuters reported.

Through her lawyers Bibi had filed an appeal in the Islamabad High Court, asking to be shifted to the jail.

The court ordered authorities to shift her to Adyala jail in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, where Khan, 70, a former cricket superstar, is serving his 14-year sentence, his party said in a statement.

The party said Bibi had complained of being served contaminated food by the authorities at the house, which was declared a sub-jail.

The authorities have denied the accusation.
