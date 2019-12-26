0
Thursday 26 December 2019 - 04:45

US Uses ISIS as ‘Scarecrow’ to Intimidate Others, While Secretly Backing Them: Syrian FM

Story Code : 834824
US Uses ISIS as ‘Scarecrow’ to Intimidate Others, While Secretly Backing Them: Syrian FM
“The Americans are using ISIS as a scarecrow,” Minister Walid Muallem said in an interview with RT Arabic. “At the same time they are feeding ISIS, encourage them, protect ISIS leaders and help them move from one area to another.”

"The US policy is aimed at investing into terrorism."

The Syrian government has long accused the US of fueling groups of foreign Islamist fighters, even those bragging of committing atrocities in Syria, as long as they were willing to fight against the forces loyal to Damascus. Washington claimed its illegal deployment of troops in Syria was aimed at destroying IS, but even after the group was declared defeated the American boots remain on the ground.

The latest public justification coming from the US is that oil in northeastern Syria needs to be “secured” from the defeated jihadists. In practice, the US denies the internationally recognized government of Syria of using the country’s national resources.

Muallem also said the US continues its attempts to topple the government he serves with various measures, including by targeting Damascus with economic sanctions. A new round of those is expected after the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) earlier this month.

Part of the NDAA orders punishment of companies who would help the Syrian government in rebuilding infrastructure and the energy sector – which presumably should not be allowed to happen while President Bashar Assad remains in power.

“All nations that were victimized by this system need to join forces and resist those sanctions,” the Syrian official said.
Source : Agencies
Related Stories
US-led coalition doing everything but fight against terror, says Syrian FM
Islam Times - Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem says the US-led coalition purportedly fighting the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group has been ...
Comment


Featured Stories
The Moment Netanyahu Escapes After the Sirens Sound in Ashkelon
The Moment Netanyahu Escapes After the Sirens Sound in Ashkelon
Houthi Openly Accused France of Participating in the Al-Raqou Massacre
Houthi Openly Accused France of Participating in the Al-Raqou Massacre
26 December 2019
Ayatollah Khamenei Pays Tribute to Jesus Christ on Christmas Eve
Ayatollah Khamenei Pays Tribute to Jesus Christ on Christmas Eve
25 December 2019
Syrian Army Continues to Advance in the Idlib Countryside and Shot Down a Drone
Syrian Army Continues to Advance in the Idlib Countryside and Shot Down a Drone
25 December 2019
Turkish Parliament May Authorize the Military to Use Force in Libya
Turkish Parliament May Authorize the Military to Use Force in Libya
25 December 2019
The Arrest of a Terrorist Cell in Iraq Linked to External Parties
The Arrest of a Terrorist Cell in Iraq Linked to External Parties
25 December 2019
The Trial Verdict on Khashoggi Murder Was a Mockery of Justice: UN
The Trial Verdict on Khashoggi Murder Was a Mockery of Justice: UN
24 December 2019
America Has No Choice But to Lift the Pressure on Iran: Rouhani
America Has No Choice But to Lift the Pressure on Iran: Rouhani
24 December 2019
Democrats Do Not Rule Out The Possibility of Impeaching President Donald Trump a Second Time
Democrats Do Not Rule Out The Possibility of Impeaching President Donald Trump a Second Time
24 December 2019
The Iraqi Army Announced The End of its Military Operations to Purge the Western Anbar from "ISIS"
The Iraqi Army Announced The End of its Military Operations to Purge the Western Anbar from "ISIS"
23 December 2019
6 Dead and 5 Kidnapped by ISIS in Northeast Nigeria
6 Dead and 5 Kidnapped by ISIS in Northeast Nigeria
23 December 2019
Erdogan Sends a Message to the Europeans: We Will Not Bear the Burden of Refugees Alone
Erdogan Sends a Message to the Europeans: We Will Not Bear the Burden of Refugees Alone
23 December 2019
Israel Is Firing Missiles into Syria
Israel Is Firing Missiles into Syria
23 December 2019