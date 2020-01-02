0
Thursday 2 January 2020 - 20:08

Turkey Parliament to Vote on Libya Military Deployment

Story Code : 836180
Turkey Parliament to Vote on Libya Military Deployment
The beleaguered Tripoli government has been under sustained attack since April by military strongman General Khalifa Haftar, who is backed by Turkey’s regional rivals — Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office confirmed last Friday that a request for military support had been received from the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

No details have been given on the scale of the potential deployment, and Vice-President Fuat Oktay told state news agency Anadolu on Wednesday that no date had yet been set.

“We are ready. Our armed forces and our defense ministry are ready,” he said, adding that parliamentary approval would be valid for a year.

He described the parliament motion as a “political signal” aimed at deterring Haftar’s army.

“After it passes, if the other side changes its attitude and says, ‘OK, we are withdrawing, we are abandoning our offensive,’ then what should we go there for?”

A UN report in November said several countries were violating the arms embargo on Libya in place since the overthrow of its long-time dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

Jordan and the UAE regularly supply Haftar’s forces, it said, while Turkey supports the GNA. Turkish and Emirati drones were spotted in Libyan skies during clashes over the summer.
Source : AFP
Comment


Featured Stories
Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei speaks during a conference in Tehran, Iran on 8 February 2019 [Iran
Khamenei to Trump: Iran will confront any party that threatens its safety
Yemeni Separatists Exit Riyadh Agreement Committees
Yemeni Separatists Exit Riyadh Agreement Committees
2 January 2020
Nigeria Prohibits Sheikh Zakzaki Medication and Doctor
Nigeria Prohibits Sheikh Zakzaki Medication and Doctor's Visit
2 January 2020
America is Using Spy Planes after North Korean Warning of "New Strategic Weapons"
America is Using Spy Planes after North Korean Warning of "New Strategic Weapons"
2 January 2020
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei meets with a group of nurses in Tehran on January 1, 2019. (Photo by Khamenei.ir)
US taking revenge on Iraqi popular forces for defeating Daesh: Leader
1 January 2020
Johnson Seeks to Unite British after Leaving Brexit
Johnson Seeks to Unite British after Leaving Brexit
1 January 2020
149 Palestinians were Killed by the Israeli Forces in 2019
149 Palestinians were Killed by the Israeli Forces in 2019
1 January 2020
Trump Says He Does not Want, nor Foresee, War with Iran
Trump Says He Does not Want, nor Foresee, War with Iran
1 January 2020
Turkey has Transferred Hundreds of Terrorists from Syria to Libya: Al-Mesmari
Turkey has Transferred Hundreds of Terrorists from Syria to Libya: Al-Mesmari
31 December 2019
Mike Pompeo Called Muhammad bin Salman After the US Air Strike
Mike Pompeo Called Muhammad bin Salman After the US Air Strike
31 December 2019
China is Willing to Work with Iran to Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal: Geng Shuang
China is Willing to Work with Iran to Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal: Geng Shuang
31 December 2019
Baghdad to Review Relationship with American Coalition, In Response to US Airstrikes
Baghdad to Review Relationship with American Coalition, In Response to US Airstrikes
31 December 2019
Iran and Russia Hold US Accountable for Disturbing Peace in West Asia
Iran and Russia Hold US Accountable for Disturbing Peace in West Asia
30 December 2019