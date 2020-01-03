0
Biden Comments on Soleimani's Martyrdom: ‘Trump Tossed a Stick of Dynamite Into a Tinderbox’

“The Administration’s statement says that its goal is to deter future attacks by Iran, but this action will almost certainly have the opposite effect,” Biden said in a statement. “President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox, and he owes the American people an explanation of the strategy and plan to keep safe our troops and embassy personnel, our people and our interests, both here at home and abroad, and our partners throughout the region and beyond.”

He added: "There is no doubt that Iran will respond ... we may be on the verge of a major conflict in the Middle East."

The IRGC announced in a statement on Friday morning that Major General Soleimani and al-Muhandis were martyred in the attack carried out by US helicopters. The Iraqi pro-government group also confirmed the incident.


