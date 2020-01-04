0
Saturday 4 January 2020 - 15:50

Malaysia Strongly Condemns US Targeted Assassination of Iranian Commander

Story Code : 836551
Malaysia Strongly Condemns US Targeted Assassination of Iranian Commander
"Gen Qassem Soleimani, assassinated by the US in an airstrike, shows the world that US a rogue nation of the worst kind," the statement reads.

"It is barbarism of the US that authorizes itself as a nation with license to kill," it added.

"This uncivilized barbaric policy which acted above the law is embedded in its security policy that has made it to become a nation that self-mandate itself to execute anybody it wants."

"US has for so long carried out extrajudicial murders with impunity and the world is unable to do anything," Abdul Hamid said.

"Targeting an individual and launching an assassination in such manner is a crime that cannot be left unpunished, he noted.

"The US targeted strike in the way it was executed is extreme and it cannot be interpreted other than as a declaration of war."

"It cannot be condoned and any reciprocal action will be a natural outcome."

"We strongly condemn the US overt action and no reason can possibly be accepted."

The region now is already "on edge" of open war since the US strike on PMF forces near Iraq's border with Syria.

"The world must not keep silent, he said adding "The UN cannot but condemn the action of the US. An emergency sitting must immediately be called."

"This is a major a precarious situation that may erupt into full fledge military confrontation."

"America is now a murderous nation by all account. Worst it works with no congressional authorization, to launch a war on any country."

"US sets off a potential massive regional war, and US should be held fully responsible for the consequences."

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hash al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Urges Iran and US to Exercise Self-Restraint
EU Urges Iran and US to Exercise Self-Restraint
Russia’s Foreign Ministry: General Soleimani’s Assassination Would Have “Grave Consequences for Regional Peace and Stability."
Russia’s Foreign Ministry: General Soleimani’s Assassination Would Have “Grave Consequences for Regional Peace and Stability."
4 January 2020
US Troops Being Redeployed from Kuwait to Iraq
US Troops Being Redeployed from Kuwait to Iraq
4 January 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: To Continue on General Suleimani’s Path, We’ll Raise his Flag in All Battlefields
Sayyed Nasrallah: To Continue on General Suleimani’s Path, We’ll Raise his Flag in All Battlefields
3 January 2020
Israeli Forces are Preparing near the Lebanese Border and Fears of a Major Escalation
Israeli Forces are Preparing near the Lebanese Border and Fears of a Major Escalation
3 January 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Harsh Revenge for General Soleimani’s Martyrdom
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Harsh Revenge for General Soleimani’s Martyrdom
3 January 2020
Pentagon Confirms Trump Ordered Killing of General Suleimani
Pentagon Confirms Trump Ordered Killing of General Suleimani
3 January 2020
Commander of Iran’s Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani and PMU Deputy Head Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were Martyred in US Strike
Commander of Iran’s Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani and PMU Deputy Head Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were Martyred in US Strike
3 January 2020
Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei speaks during a conference in Tehran, Iran on 8 February 2019 [Iran
Khamenei to Trump: Iran will confront any party that threatens its safety
2 January 2020
Yemeni Separatists Exit Riyadh Agreement Committees
Yemeni Separatists Exit Riyadh Agreement Committees
2 January 2020
Nigeria Prohibits Sheikh Zakzaki Medication and Doctor
Nigeria Prohibits Sheikh Zakzaki Medication and Doctor's Visit
2 January 2020
America is Using Spy Planes after North Korean Warning of "New Strategic Weapons"
America is Using Spy Planes after North Korean Warning of "New Strategic Weapons"
2 January 2020
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei meets with a group of nurses in Tehran on January 1, 2019. (Photo by Khamenei.ir)
US taking revenge on Iraqi popular forces for defeating Daesh: Leader
1 January 2020