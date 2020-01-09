0
Thursday 9 January 2020 - 08:30

Iran's Ambassador: US Cooperation Offer 'Unbelievable' With Tehran Under Sanctions

Story Code : 837465
Iran
The Ambassador made the remarks in an interview with IRNA.

He said that Iran will not be deceived by the US president giving offer of cooperation when he has imposed unprecedented sanctions.

In the wake of US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), it has also imposed numerous sanctions against Iran that could be regarded as an "economic terrorism", Takht Ravanchi said.

He said that the US unprecedented sanctions are against the International Law and regulations.

The US assassinated Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and initiated new series of escalation and animosity with Iran, he pointed out.

Takht Ravanchi said that the US president claims the US is ready to cooperate with Iran, whereas, it is to intensify the sanctions on Iran.

He described the US offer of cooperation as "unbelievable", adding that as long as the US persists on animosity, negotiations are meaningless.

Takht Ravanchi said that the regional governments need to develop cooperation to restore peace and stability.

The US visa refusal for Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to attend meeting of the UN Security Council to examine Iranian complaint about targeted airstrike against Iranian Commander, is unlawful, he said, adding the US should remedy its wrongful acts.

Commenting on the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), he pointed out that the regional states have come to the conclusion that maintaining security in the region is not achievable by resorting to foreign forces.
