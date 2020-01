Islam Times - President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that London would not have been safe without devotion of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleiman. London would not be safe,

The President made the remarks in his phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Head of the Iranian president's office for communications Alireza Moezzi said in his Tweeter post.President Rouhani told Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the UK should not follow the US lead.Rouhani said that the UK should revise its stances on martyr Soleimani as Britain owes to Soleimani for its security and stability.