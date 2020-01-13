0
Monday 13 January 2020 - 16:17

Zionist Analysts Stressed that ‘Israel’ Must Take Nasrallah’s Recent Threats Seriously

Story Code : 838264
The analysts added that Sayyed Nasrallah wants Israel to avoid interfering in the regional developments in order to kep away from their repercussions.

The Israeli reports pointed out that the Zionist intelligence agencies have been collecting data about General Suleimani since 2011 in order to assassinate him, but that the fear of the Iranian crushing response deactivated the plot.

The Zionist analysts criticized the US reports which mentioned that ‘Israel’ had been informed about the Suleimani murder and provided the US with  information about him, stressing that this would insert the entity into the Iranian response circle.
