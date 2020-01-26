Iraq’s Sadr Calls for New Round of Anti-US Protests

Islam Times - Prominent Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr has called for demonstrations against the US embassy on Sunday in Baghdad and other cities.

In a statement released, today, the Sadrist Movement leader said “To the patriotic people who reject the American occupation and others … We call on you today, Sunday, to protest against the American embassy and its followers.”He explained, “That vigil will be at six in the evening in the places of the Friday prayers in the provinces,” noting that “the stand in Najaf will be near the bridges of the twentieth revolution.”The Iraqi capital, Baghdad, witnessed a massive demonstration on Friday that was organized by the Sadrist Movement’s leader earlier in the week.The call for new anti-US demonstrations comes only tow day after the Iraqi People held million-man march in capital on Friday, calling for expulsion of American forces from the Arab country following US regime’s assassination deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis as well as Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad International airport.Sayyed Sadiq al-Hashemi, the director of the Iraqi Center for Studies, said more than 2.5 million took part in the demonstrations.On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of a resolution calling for the expulsion of all foreign forces after the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.The massive rally came after influential cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called on Iraqis to stage "a million-strong, peaceful, unified demonstration to condemn the American presence and its violations".Sadr issued a statement on Friday calling for US bases to be shut down and Iraqi airspace closed to US warplanes and surveillance aircraft.He warned that US presence in the country will be dealt with as an occupying force if Washington does not agree with Iraqi demands to withdraw for the country.In a message delivered through a representative at Friday prayer in the holy city of Karbala, top cleric Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani also urged Iraqi political groups to do what is needed to the safeguard the country's sovereignty.He called on Iraqi groups to stand united, far from any foreign influence in countering the dangers which threaten the country.On Thursday ahead of the planned rallies, Sadr called on Iraqis to mobilize and defend the country's independence and sovereignty."Oh women, men and youth of the country, the time is now upon us to defend the country, its sovereignty and dependence," Sadr said in a tweet."Spread the word of an independent future Iraq that will be ruled by the righteous; an Iraq which will not know of corruption nor aggression" he added, calling on Iraqis to expel the "tyrants".Various Iraqi resistance groups affiliated with the country's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have also backed the anti-American rally.