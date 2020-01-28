0
Tuesday 28 January 2020 - 04:56

Zarif Describes Trump’s Plan on Palestine as “Delusional, Dead on Arrival”

“Instead of a delusional “Deal of the Century” – which will be D.O.A. [dead on arrival] – self-described ‘champions of democracy’ would do better to accept Iran’s democratic solution proposed by Ayatollah @khamenei_ir,” Zarif tweeted on Monday, referring to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei..

“A referendum whereby ALL Palestinians—Muslim, Jew or Christian—decide their future,” he added.

Trump will release details of the long-delayed plan for Israeli-Palestinian agreement on Tuesday, he said Monday as he received Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.

According to leaks, the plan will reportedly recognize the Israeli occupation of Palestine in exchange for economic incentives. The plan has widely been rejected by the Palestinians.

Palestinians stress that any deal that will not address the issues of Al-Quds (Jerusalem), Palestinian refugees and borders will be recorded in history as fraud of the century.

Back in August, Imam Khamenei called the deal as the “ploy of the century”, urging “everyone” to help defeat it.
Source : Iranian Media
Comment


