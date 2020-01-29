0
Wednesday 29 January 2020 - 10:49

Pakistan Closes Afghan Border Crossing After Mortar Attack

Story Code : 841380
Pakistan Closes Afghan Border Crossing After Mortar Attack
Local media said that security is on high alert following the incident and the investigation is underway.  

Meanwhile, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said on Wednesday that after the development the Torkham border gate was closed off for security reasons.

"The matter is being coordinated with Afghan authorities," she said in a statement, adding that the gate is likely to open soon.

Earlier Pakistan had closed its border gates at Torkham and Chaman over security concerns. Pakistan alleges that terrorists from Afghanistan regularly attack inside Pakistan; which Afghan government has always rejected.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had last year decided to keep the Torkham border post open for 24 hours in order to facilitate trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In October last year, 11 people were injured in a border skirmish between the Pakistan and Afghanistan forces after the latter fired mortars and heavy machine guns to Narai district of Kunar province, targeting civilian population in the Arandu village.
Comment


Featured Stories
“All Options Are Open” in Responding to Trump
“All Options Are Open” in Responding to Trump's Plan: Hamas
Demonstrators Protest against Trump’s Deal of the Century Outside US Embassy in Ankara
Demonstrators Protest against Trump’s Deal of the Century Outside US Embassy in Ankara
29 January 2020
No Deal Can Trample on Palestinians’ Rights: Hezbollah
No Deal Can Trample on Palestinians’ Rights: Hezbollah
29 January 2020
Zarif Affirms Iran
Zarif Affirms Iran's Support for the Peace Process in Afghanistan
28 January 2020
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Meets with Martyr Soleimani’s Daughter
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Meets with Martyr Soleimani’s Daughter
28 January 2020
Bolton Writes in his Book that Trump was Doing Favors for Autocratic Leaders
Bolton Writes in his Book that Trump was Doing Favors for Autocratic Leaders
28 January 2020
All US Weapon Deliveries to Iraq Have Been Suspended
All US Weapon Deliveries to Iraq Have Been Suspended
28 January 2020
We Should Not Let Trump Succeed in Damaging National Unity: Rouhani
We Should Not Let Trump Succeed in Damaging National Unity: Rouhani
27 January 2020
Deal of the Century Will Not Pass: Haniyeh
Deal of the Century Will Not Pass: Haniyeh
27 January 2020
3 Rockets Hit US Embassy in Baghdad
3 Rockets Hit US Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone
27 January 2020
S. Korea Will not Take Part with US in Joint Operations against Iran
S. Korea Will not Take Part with US in Joint Operations against Iran
26 January 2020
U.S. Veteran Expects Trump Apology for Brain Injury Comment
U.S. Veteran Expects Trump Apology for Brain Injury Comment
26 January 2020
Supporters of Julian Assange Protest Outside Prison in London
Supporters of Julian Assange Protest Outside Prison in London
26 January 2020