Pakistan Closes Afghan Border Crossing After Mortar Attack

Islam Times - Pakistan has closed its border gate with Afghanistan at Torkham after mortar shells were fired into Pakistan from the other side.

Local media said that security is on high alert following the incident and the investigation is underway.Meanwhile, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said on Wednesday that after the development the Torkham border gate was closed off for security reasons."The matter is being coordinated with Afghan authorities," she said in a statement, adding that the gate is likely to open soon.Earlier Pakistan had closed its border gates at Torkham and Chaman over security concerns. Pakistan alleges that terrorists from Afghanistan regularly attack inside Pakistan; which Afghan government has always rejected.Prime Minister Imran Khan had last year decided to keep the Torkham border post open for 24 hours in order to facilitate trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan.In October last year, 11 people were injured in a border skirmish between the Pakistan and Afghanistan forces after the latter fired mortars and heavy machine guns to Narai district of Kunar province, targeting civilian population in the Arandu village.