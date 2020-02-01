0
Saturday 1 February 2020 - 10:29

Iran Celebrating the 41st Anniversary of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution

Story Code : 841986
Iran Celebrating the 41st Anniversary of the Victory of the Islamic Revolution
Every year, a public ceremony is held at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport in remembrance of the historical return of Imam Khomeini from exile back in 1979.

Late founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini arrived in Tehran from Paris at 9:33 a.m. on February 1, 1979, and led a nationwide uprising that culminated in the victory of the Islamic Revolution ten days later.



An event is also usually held at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, south of Tehran, to pay tribute to the late leader.

Imam Khomeini had lived many years in exile, in Iraq and France, before returning home and leading a historical revolution that overthrew the Pahlavi regime on February 11, 1979.

The 10-day period from the return of Imam Khomeini until the revolution’s victory is celebrated annually in Iran, and is known as the Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn).
Comment


Featured Stories
Britain Officially Leaves European Union
Britain Officially Leaves European Union
Trump Bars Nationals from 6 More States from Traveling to US
Trump Bars Nationals from 6 More States from Traveling to US
1 February 2020
US Envoy Warns Palestinians against Challenging Trump Plot at UN
US Envoy Warns Palestinians against Challenging Trump Plot at UN
1 February 2020
Israeli Media Highlighted Bin Salman
Israeli Media Highlighted Bin Salman's Role in the So-Called “Deal of the Century”
31 January 2020
Congo Holds an African Summit to Discuss the Libyan Crisis
Congo Holds an African Summit to Discuss the Libyan Crisis
31 January 2020
CBP Ordered Special Vetting for Travelers with Ties to Iran
CBP Ordered Special Vetting for Travelers with Ties to Iran
31 January 2020
White House Threaten Bolton to Keep Him from Publishing Book
White House Threaten Bolton to Keep Him from Publishing Book
30 January 2020
Pakistan Rejects Indian PM Modi
Pakistan Rejects Indian PM Modi's ‘War-Mongering’ Remarks", Warns of "Immediate" Response
30 January 2020
Moscow Warns of New Provocations Using "Chemical Weapons" in Syria
Moscow Warns of New Provocations Using "Chemical Weapons" in Syria
30 January 2020
World Reacts to Trump
World Reacts to Trump's ‘Deal of Century’
29 January 2020
“All Options Are Open” in Responding to Trump
“All Options Are Open” in Responding to Trump's Plan: Hamas
29 January 2020
Demonstrators Protest against Trump’s Deal of the Century Outside US Embassy in Ankara
Demonstrators Protest against Trump’s Deal of the Century Outside US Embassy in Ankara
29 January 2020
No Deal Can Trample on Palestinians’ Rights: Hezbollah
No Deal Can Trample on Palestinians’ Rights: Hezbollah
29 January 2020