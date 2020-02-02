0
Sunday 2 February 2020 - 16:56

Leader of the Sadr Movement Calls for Putting an End to Iraq's Violence

Story Code : 842226
Muqtada al-Sadr said in a tweet on Sunday that in accordance with the recommendations of the supreme religious authority of Iraq (Marja) and in accordance with divine and rational laws, the revolution (street protests) must return to its peaceful status and discipline.

He has called on his supporters named the "Blue Hats" to work with security forces to maintain peaceful protests in Baghdad's Tahrir Square.

Sadr also emphasized the need to reopen schools in the southern and central provinces in collaboration with the tribes of those provinces and strongly opposed the violence and the closure of the streets under the pretext of street protests.

The leader of the Sadr Movement has called on all responsible parties to help restore normal life in the provinces that are witnessing street protests.

He said security forces should stop those who block the streets, and the Iraqi Ministry of Education should hold accountable those who are closing schools.

Muqtada al-Sadr is one of the first Iraqi political leaders who expressed his support for Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as the new Iraqi prime minister.
