Wednesday 5 February 2020 - 19:01

Syrian Army Managed to Liberate More Villages in Idlib Countryside

Two villages of Islamin and al-Rayyan located near the town of Saraqib have been retaken after the army eliminated the last gatherings of terrorists in the area.

A report by Syrian news agency SANA’s on Wednesday pointed out to the collapse of the terrorist groups in eastern countryside of Idlib province as the army units achieved new advance in the direction of Saraqib.

The report indicated that that the army units also continued to pursue the terrorists who escaped the battleground towards the town of Saraqib, after they suffered heavy losses.

On Tuesday, army units continued advancing towards Saraqib city from multiple directions while other units liberated al-Nairab village to the north of Aleppo-Lattakia International Highway.
