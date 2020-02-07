0
Friday 7 February 2020 - 10:53

Iran UN Envoy Says Its Country ready to help resolve Turkey-Syria differences over Idlib

Story Code : 843195
Iran UN Envoy Says Its Country ready to help resolve Turkey-Syria differences over Idlib
He made the remarks on Thursday in a session of the United Nations with a focus on “situation in Syria’s Idlib”, and said, “The situation in this region is grave and efforts should be made to prevent the crisis not going out of control.”

While the fight against terrorists must continue, this should be done with the utmost protection for civilians; this is something "we have always" emphasized and in all final documents the Astana process has been emphasized, he said.

Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations called for the implementation of the Sochi Agreement on Idlib, which was also emphasized at the Astana process meetings.

The envoy stated that we need to make sure that this crisis is resolved politically and not allow terrorists to consolidate their position and make Idlib a safe haven to kill more civilians and keep many of them hostage.
Comment


Featured Stories
16 Foreign Spy Jets Were Detected by The Russian Armed Forces Close to National Airspace
16 Foreign Spy Jets Were Detected by The Russian Armed Forces Close to National Airspace
IRGC Can Hack & Disable the American Global Hawk Drone From Tehran
IRGC Can Hack & Disable the American Global Hawk Drone From Tehran
7 February 2020
Israeli Airstrikes on Damascus Put Airbus-320 Passengers in Danger
Israeli Airstrikes on Damascus Put Airbus-320 Passengers in Danger
7 February 2020
China: The Rumors about Corona is More Dangerous Than the Virus Itself
China: The Rumors about Corona is More Dangerous Than the Virus Itself
6 February 2020
US Senate Acquits Trump in Impeachment Trial
US Senate Acquits Trump in Impeachment Trial
6 February 2020
Putin Sressed that Iran and Russia Will Continue Cooperation in Anti-Terror Fight
Putin Sressed that Iran and Russia Will Continue Cooperation in Anti-Terror Fight
6 February 2020
Syrian Air Defences Intercept Missiles Targeting Damascus
Syrian Air Defences Intercept Missiles Targeting Damascus
6 February 2020
Trump Deal to Die Sooner Than Trump Himself: Iran Leader
Trump Deal to Die Sooner Than Trump Himself: Iran Leader
5 February 2020
Pelosi Tear Up Trump
Pelosi Tear Up Trump's State of the Union Speech after He Snubs Handshake
5 February 2020
Syrian Army has Given Last Chance to the Militants in Idlib to Surrender
Syrian Army has Given Last Chance to the Militants in Idlib to Surrender
5 February 2020
US, UAE, Israel Regimes Conspiring against Iran: Report
US, UAE, Israel Regimes Conspiring against Iran: Report
5 February 2020
We Won’t Allow Syrian Army to Gain Ground in Idlib: Erdogan
We Won’t Allow Syrian Army to Gain Ground in Idlib: Erdogan
4 February 2020
Israelis Believe that Trump
Israelis Believe that Trump's “Peace Plan” was Designed to Meddle with the Upcoming Election
4 February 2020