Iran UN Envoy Says Its Country ready to help resolve Turkey-Syria differences over Idlib

Islam Times - Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that Iran, as one of the guarantors of the Astana process, is ready to resolve the current Syrian and Turkish differences over the situation in Idlib.

He made the remarks on Thursday in a session of the United Nations with a focus on “situation in Syria’s Idlib”, and said, “The situation in this region is grave and efforts should be made to prevent the crisis not going out of control.”While the fight against terrorists must continue, this should be done with the utmost protection for civilians; this is something "we have always" emphasized and in all final documents the Astana process has been emphasized, he said.Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations called for the implementation of the Sochi Agreement on Idlib, which was also emphasized at the Astana process meetings.The envoy stated that we need to make sure that this crisis is resolved politically and not allow terrorists to consolidate their position and make Idlib a safe haven to kill more civilians and keep many of them hostage.