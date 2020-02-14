0
Friday 14 February 2020 - 08:36

WHO Adviser Says Wuhan Coronavirus Could Infect Two-Thirds of World’s Population

Story Code : 844504
WHO Adviser Says Wuhan Coronavirus Could Infect Two-Thirds of World’s Population
An advisor to the World Health Organization (WHO) tracking the transmissibility of the new coronavirus warned that two-thirds of the world’s population could be infected with the virus, according to Bloomberg.

Ira Longini, a top infectious-disease scientist and co-director of the Centre for Statistics and Quantitative Infectious Diseases at the University of Florida, suggested that China’s strict containment measures, including quarantining, will only slow the spread of the disease. The researcher added that the Wuhan coronavirus is roaming throughout China and beyond.

Longini’s estimate, reportedly based on data showing that an infected person usually transmits the disease to 2-3 other people, implies that billions of people are likely to become infected. The scientist claimed that even if a way is found to reduce transmission by 50 percent, the virus could infect one-third of the world’s population.

“Unless the transmissibility changes, surveillance and containment can only work so well,” Longini noted, cited by Bloomberg. “Isolating cases and quarantining contacts is not going to stop this virus”, he added.

Longini is not that only scientist warning of the rapid spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. According to Bloomberg, a public health professor at the University of Hong Kong, Gabriel Leung, has also projected that almost two-thirds of the world’s population could carry the virus if it is not brought under control.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Lawmaker Confirmed That Trump is Covering up Results of Investigations on Martyr Soleimani
Iraqi Lawmaker Confirmed That Trump is Covering up Results of Investigations on Martyr Soleimani's Assassination
Boris Repeatedly Delayed a Visit to Washington, Sparking Fears that It Could Spoil US-UK Ties
Boris Repeatedly Delayed a Visit to Washington, Sparking Fears that It Could Spoil US-UK Ties
14 February 2020
Jalali Blamed the US for the Recent Major Cyberattack on Iran
Jalali Blamed the US for the Recent Major Cyberattack on Iran
14 February 2020
Turkey Sending Special Forces, Rocket Batteries to Idlib Border
Turkey Sending Special Forces, Rocket Batteries to Idlib Border
13 February 2020
Israel Suspended Its Ties with UN Rights Chief after Release of Settlement Blacklist
Israel Suspended Its Ties with UN Rights Chief after Release of Settlement Blacklist
13 February 2020
US Airstrike on Syrian Army Positions in Qamishli Caught on Video
US Airstrike on Syrian Army Positions in Qamishli Caught on Video
13 February 2020
Russia Blamed Turkey for the Recent Deterioration of the Situation in Syria’s Idlib De-escalation Zone
Russia Blamed Turkey for the Recent Deterioration of the Situation in Syria’s Idlib De-escalation Zone
13 February 2020
Brian Hook Met with MKO Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination
Brian Hook Met with MKO Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination
12 February 2020
Ending Israel’s Occupation of Arab Lands Restores Security and Stability to the Region: Tunisia
Ending Israel’s Occupation of Arab Lands Restores Security and Stability to the Region: Tunisia
12 February 2020
Pompeo Claims
Pompeo Claims 'Significant Progress' in Talks with Taliban
12 February 2020
Mahmoud Abbas Speech at the Security Council on the "Trump Deal"
Mahmoud Abbas Speech at the Security Council on the "Trump Deal"
11 February 2020
Syrian Army Controls the Entire Damascus-Aleppo Highway
Syrian Army Controls the Entire Damascus-Aleppo Highway
11 February 2020
Philippine President to Scrap Troop Agreement with US
Philippine President to Scrap Troop Agreement with US
11 February 2020