0
Friday 14 February 2020 - 09:54

Police Arrested a Local Man Who Fired 40 Gunshots in Bangkok

Story Code : 844535
Police Arrested a Local Man Who Fired 40 Gunshots in Bangkok
Thai police arrested the 44-year-old man, a sports shop owner, who fired at least 40 shots in multiple directions since the wee hours on Friday in Chula Soi 10 at Pathumwan district in Bangkok.

The incident sparked panic among the public and residents in the neighborhood with many two-storey shops – most of it selling sporting equipment and gear – as it came just less than a week after a rogue soldier killed 29 and injured 58 in a shooting rampage in Nakhon Ratchasima last weekend.

Metropolitan Police Bureau Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Pakkapong Pongpetra said the suspect surrendered and was taken to the police station for further investigation.

 “No casualties reported,” he told reporters at the scene today.

It is believed that the man was under stress, which prompted him to take his handgun and opened fire.

Meanwhile, a taxi driver said he and a group of taxi drivers heard gunshots from a rooftop of the two-storey shops at around 3am (local time) today.

 “We saw him (aiming to) open fire at us ... Everyone started running for our life,” he said, Bernama news agency reported.

Last Saturday, Thai soldier Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma, 32, was shot dead by security forces after a shooting rampage at four locations in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, about 250km from Bangkok, and killed 29 people including police and army officers and wounded 58 others.

The soldier killed his commanding officer and the officer’s mother-in-law over a property dispute, and stole weapons and ammunition before fleeing on a military jeep.

He shot his way through a Buddhist temple before going to the Terminal 21 shopping mall where he holed up for more than 12 hours.
Comment


Featured Stories
Influence of Suleimani & Muhandis Today Stronger than Ever: Sayyed Nasrallah
Influence of Suleimani & Muhandis Today Stronger than Ever: Sayyed Nasrallah
Iraqi Lawmaker Confirmed That Trump is Covering up Results of Investigations on Martyr Soleimani
Iraqi Lawmaker Confirmed That Trump is Covering up Results of Investigations on Martyr Soleimani's Assassination
14 February 2020
Boris Repeatedly Delayed a Visit to Washington, Sparking Fears that It Could Spoil US-UK Ties
Boris Repeatedly Delayed a Visit to Washington, Sparking Fears that It Could Spoil US-UK Ties
14 February 2020
Jalali Blamed the US for the Recent Major Cyberattack on Iran
Jalali Blamed the US for the Recent Major Cyberattack on Iran
14 February 2020
Turkey Sending Special Forces, Rocket Batteries to Idlib Border
Turkey Sending Special Forces, Rocket Batteries to Idlib Border
13 February 2020
Israel Suspended Its Ties with UN Rights Chief after Release of Settlement Blacklist
Israel Suspended Its Ties with UN Rights Chief after Release of Settlement Blacklist
13 February 2020
US Airstrike on Syrian Army Positions in Qamishli Caught on Video
US Airstrike on Syrian Army Positions in Qamishli Caught on Video
13 February 2020
Russia Blamed Turkey for the Recent Deterioration of the Situation in Syria’s Idlib De-escalation Zone
Russia Blamed Turkey for the Recent Deterioration of the Situation in Syria’s Idlib De-escalation Zone
13 February 2020
Brian Hook Met with MKO Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination
Brian Hook Met with MKO Terror Group Rep. Before, After Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination
12 February 2020
Ending Israel’s Occupation of Arab Lands Restores Security and Stability to the Region: Tunisia
Ending Israel’s Occupation of Arab Lands Restores Security and Stability to the Region: Tunisia
12 February 2020
Pompeo Claims
Pompeo Claims 'Significant Progress' in Talks with Taliban
12 February 2020
Mahmoud Abbas Speech at the Security Council on the "Trump Deal"
Mahmoud Abbas Speech at the Security Council on the "Trump Deal"
11 February 2020
Syrian Army Controls the Entire Damascus-Aleppo Highway
Syrian Army Controls the Entire Damascus-Aleppo Highway
11 February 2020