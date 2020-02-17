0
Monday 17 February 2020 - 08:43

Larijani Reiterated Tehran’s Backing for Syria in Fighting Terrorism

Story Code : 845043
Larijani Reiterated Tehran’s Backing for Syria in Fighting Terrorism
In a meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus on Sunday, Larijani affirmed Iran’s continued support for Syria in its efforts to eliminate terrorism in all its territories, stressing the importance of the recent victories made by the Syrian army against the terrorists, SANA reported.

He further expressed his confidence in the ability of the Syrian people and military to complete the liberation of all their lands and restore Syria’s position in the region.

Assad, for his part, highlighted the successes of the Syrian military and said, “The Syrian people are determined to liberate all Syrian territories”.

He also said terrorists in northwestern Syria were using residents as “human shields,” in an attempt to stop Syrian troops from advancing into the territory.

On Sunday, Syrian troops made significant advances against the last militant-held enclaves in the country’s northwest, consolidating the army’s hold over the key Aleppo province.

The army managed to put the provincial capital of Aleppo out of the firing range of militant groups for the first time in years, another sign of the government’s growing control of the area.

According to reports, 30 villages and towns around the city in the western Aleppo countryside were captured on Sunday.

Idlib and the area north of Aleppo form part of the only large territory still in the hands of militants. The Syrian military has managed to undo militant gains across the country and bring back almost all of the Syrian soil under government control.

Syria has been gripped by civil war since March 2011 with various terrorist groups fighting against the central government.

In the meantime, Iran has remained a close ally of Syria and supports its legitimate government in the face of foreign-backed militancy.
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkey Has Initiated Dangerous Military Adventurism in Syria’s Idlib
Turkey Has Initiated Dangerous Military Adventurism in Syria’s Idlib
US’ Assassination of Gen. Soleimani ‘Brazen Violation of Intl. Law
US’ Assassination of Gen. Soleimani ‘Brazen Violation of Intl. Law': Lavrov
17 February 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Trump’s Two Recent Crimes Usher Direct Confrontation with Resistance Forces
Sayyed Nasrallah: Trump’s Two Recent Crimes Usher Direct Confrontation with Resistance Forces
By : Mohammad Salami
17 February 2020
US Military Rejected Iraqi Demand, Offers Partial Withdrawal
US Military Rejected Iraqi Demand, Offers Partial Withdrawal
16 February 2020
A New Statement from Pelosi about Tearing Up Trump
A New Statement from Pelosi about Tearing Up Trump's Speech
16 February 2020
Zarif, Borell, Lavrov Discuss JCPOA at Munich Security Conf.
Zarif, Borell, Lavrov Discuss JCPOA at Munich Security Conf.
16 February 2020
Saudi Arabia Revealed the Date for Developing Relations Between the Kingdom and Israel
Saudi Arabia Revealed the Date for Developing Relations Between the Kingdom and Israel
16 February 2020
Rockets Landed Near the US Embassy in Baghdad
Rockets Landed Near the US Embassy in Baghdad
16 February 2020
Ex-FBI Deputy McCabe:
Ex-FBI Deputy McCabe: 'I Don't Think I Will Ever Be Free of This President, His Maniacal Rage'
15 February 2020
Yemeni Forces Down Saudi "Tornado" Military Plane
Yemeni Forces Down Saudi "Tornado" Military Plane
15 February 2020
Iran Ambassador to UN Rejects Americans
Iran Ambassador to UN Rejects Americans' Statements Against Iran as Lies
15 February 2020
Syrian Army Takes Control of Urum Al-Kubra in Aleppo Countryside
Syrian Army Takes Control of Urum Al-Kubra in Aleppo Countryside
15 February 2020
Influence of Suleimani & Muhandis Today Stronger than Ever: Sayyed Nasrallah
Influence of Suleimani & Muhandis Today Stronger than Ever: Sayyed Nasrallah
By: Sara Taha Moughnieh
14 February 2020