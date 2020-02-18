0
Tuesday 18 February 2020 - 06:46

Turkey is Not Bringing Peace to Libya Instead Its Trying to ‘CONQUER’ It: Tripoli Govt Diplomat

Story Code : 845229
Turkey is Not Bringing Peace to Libya Instead Its Trying to ‘CONQUER’ It: Tripoli Govt Diplomat
Commenting on the role of external players, such as Russia and Turkey, in bringing to an end the protracted Libyan civil war, minister Abdul Hadi Al-Hweij was particularly candid.

“When we talk about peace, we don’t have [Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan in mind,” Al-Hweij said. “Among all the involved political figures, he’s the farthest from a peaceful settlement.”

Al-Hweij was speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club’s Middle East Conference, which he is attending in Moscow.

Libya’s GNA and Turkey signed a security cooperation agreement in November, but that pact has been controversially used by Ankara to deploy its troops to the country. Turkey said at the time this was to help Tripoli in its fight against the rival Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar. Al-Hweij apparently views such help as unwelcome.

"This is obviously not a Turkish interference, but an aggression. It’s a new attempt by Turks to conquer Libya."

The GNA was “astounded” by Ankara’s recent statements on Libya, Al-Hweij said: “They speak about their 'concern' for Libya, but their concern doesn't solve our problems.”

He said Tripoli remains committed to finding a solution to the conflict at the negotiating table, adding that “you first have to listen to all sides and then make decisions.”

Libya was thrown into chaos in 2011, when a revolt –backed by a NATO bombing campaign– led to the overthrow of long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi, and turned the once prosperous North African state into a battlefield divided by various militant factions. Over the past few years, Haftar’s forces prevailed and have been in control of most of Libya, save for the capital, Tripoli.

With the Haftar's offensive on Tripoli stalled but still underway, the GNA and LNA finally entered indirect talks in Moscow in mid-January. That summit led to an implementation of a ceasefire which still largely holds in Libya, and paved the way for several other meetings between the sides.
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkey is Not Bringing Peace to Libya Instead Its Trying to ‘CONQUER’ It: Tripoli Govt Diplomat
Turkey is Not Bringing Peace to Libya Instead Its Trying to ‘CONQUER’ It: Tripoli Govt Diplomat
Russia Vowed to Support Syria
Russia Vowed to Support Syria's Fight Against Terrorism in Idlib Despite Trump's Calls to Stop It
18 February 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah & Iran’s Larijani Reviewed the Latest Developments in the Region
Sayyed Nasrallah & Iran’s Larijani Reviewed the Latest Developments in the Region
17 February 2020
Kremlin Refutes Claims That There Are Russian Troops in Libya
Kremlin Refutes Claims That There Are Russian Troops in Libya
17 February 2020
Turkey Has Initiated Dangerous Military Adventurism in Syria’s Idlib
Turkey Has Initiated Dangerous Military Adventurism in Syria’s Idlib
17 February 2020
US’ Assassination of Gen. Soleimani ‘Brazen Violation of Intl. Law
US’ Assassination of Gen. Soleimani ‘Brazen Violation of Intl. Law': Lavrov
17 February 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Trump’s Two Recent Crimes Usher Direct Confrontation with Resistance Forces
Sayyed Nasrallah: Trump’s Two Recent Crimes Usher Direct Confrontation with Resistance Forces
By : Mohammad Salami
17 February 2020
US Military Rejected Iraqi Demand, Offers Partial Withdrawal
US Military Rejected Iraqi Demand, Offers Partial Withdrawal
16 February 2020
A New Statement from Pelosi about Tearing Up Trump
A New Statement from Pelosi about Tearing Up Trump's Speech
16 February 2020
Zarif, Borell, Lavrov Discuss JCPOA at Munich Security Conf.
Zarif, Borell, Lavrov Discuss JCPOA at Munich Security Conf.
16 February 2020
Saudi Arabia Revealed the Date for Developing Relations Between the Kingdom and Israel
Saudi Arabia Revealed the Date for Developing Relations Between the Kingdom and Israel
16 February 2020
Rockets Landed Near the US Embassy in Baghdad
Rockets Landed Near the US Embassy in Baghdad
16 February 2020
Ex-FBI Deputy McCabe:
Ex-FBI Deputy McCabe: 'I Don't Think I Will Ever Be Free of This President, His Maniacal Rage'
15 February 2020