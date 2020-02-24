0
Monday 24 February 2020 - 16:56

Hezbollah Condemns Israeli Aggression on Damascus, Mutilation of Palestinian Martyr’s Body in Gaza

Story Code : 846527
Hezbollah Condemns Israeli Aggression on Damascus, Mutilation of Palestinian Martyr’s Body in Gaza
“The aggression will lead the mujahideen (resistance fighters) to be more determined to move forward in order to liberate the land and restore the holy sites.”

In a statement issued on Monday, Hezbollah also condemned the heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation army in the Gaza Strip, when it employed a bulldozer to drag and mutilate the corpse of a Palestinian martyr in front of the eyes of the entire world.

Hezbollah further saw that the brutal crime committed by the Zionist gangs is an explicit and clear expression of the Israeli entity’s barbarity and denial of all the moral, humanitarian and religious principles.

Expressing surprise at the suspicious silence of the governments and human rights organizations about exposing the human self to this hideous act, Hezbollah loudly called on all honorable people to denounce this crime.

Hezbollah pointed out that the silence about this crime is a cover and support for it and expresses a blatant bias in favor of the Israeli killers.

“Had much less than what happened in Gaza occurred elsewhere, the world would have witnessed widespread smear campaigns.”
