0
Thursday 27 February 2020 - 12:33

UN Urges Myanmar to Stop Rising Incitement against Rohingyas

Story Code : 847183
UN Urges Myanmar to Stop Rising Incitement against Rohingyas
Addressing the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Thursday, she stressed that decisive measures are needed to ensure genuine accountability and civilian oversight of the military, adding that legal and policy reforms are needed, including with regard to citizenship.

“Discrimination and exclusion against religious and ethnic minorities have characterized many of the laws and policies of Myanmar for over half a century,” Bachelet said in a statement.

“They have contributed to and perpetuated violence, extreme poverty, exploitation and dispossession. Notably, the 1982 Citizenship Law rendered stateless a significant proportion of the Rohingya and other Muslims, compounding their vulnerability.”

Bachelet said the root causes of these violations are complex, multidimensional and longstanding ones.

“Unpacking and untangling this multifaceted human rights challenge require understanding the historical, political, economic and social dimensions as a prerequisite to identifying solutions.”

Bachelet said several international accountability mechanisms have commenced proceedings in relation to the alleged international crimes committed in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, she reiterated readiness of her office and UN system to assist the government of Myanmar to address these root causes and implement the report recommendations.
Comment


Featured Stories
Leader Thanks Health Minister, Medical Staff for Bravely Fighting Coronavirus
Leader Thanks Health Minister, Medical Staff for Bravely Fighting Coronavirus
Yemeni Troops Down Saudi-Led Spy Drone in Najran
Yemeni Troops Down Saudi-Led Spy Drone in Najran
27 February 2020
Mitiga International Airport in Libya
Mitiga International Airport in Libya's Tripoli Suspends Activity Due to Shelling
27 February 2020
Saudi Arabia Temporarily Bars Entry for Pilgrims as Coronavirus Fears Escalate
Saudi Arabia Temporarily Bars Entry for Pilgrims as Coronavirus Fears Escalate
27 February 2020
Iran Decries US Push for Violation of UNSC Resolution
Iran Decries US Push for Violation of UNSC Resolution
27 February 2020
Diplomat Slams Shameful Remarks of Dubowitz about Coronavirus in Iran
Diplomat Slams Shameful Remarks of Dubowitz about Coronavirus in Iran
26 February 2020
Sanders Accuses AIPAC of Giving Platform to
Sanders Accuses AIPAC of Giving Platform to 'Bigotry'
26 February 2020
21 People Killed and 186 Injured During Clashes in New Delhi
21 People Killed and 186 Injured During Clashes in New Delhi
26 February 2020
UNSC Renews Yemen Sanctions
UNSC Renews Yemen Sanctions
26 February 2020
Trump Confesses Iran Hatred Against ISIS: Zarif
Trump Confesses Iran Hatred Against ISIS: Zarif
26 February 2020
US Sanctions 13 Foreign Entities For Supporting Iran Missile Program
US Sanctions 13 Foreign Entities For Supporting Iran Missile Program
26 February 2020
Iranian Naval Fleet Docking at Jakarta Port of Indonesia
Iranian Naval Fleet Docking at Jakarta Port of Indonesia
25 February 2020
Erdogan Announced that Two Turkish Servicemen Die in Libya
Erdogan Announced that Two Turkish Servicemen Die in Libya
25 February 2020