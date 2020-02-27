0
Thursday 27 February 2020 - 17:47

Russian Ministry: Lavrov Will Hold Talks with Hamas Leader to Address Arab-Israeli Conflict in Moscow March 2

Story Code : 847235
Russian Ministry: Lavrov Will Hold Talks with Hamas Leader to Address Arab-Israeli Conflict in Moscow March 2
“On March 2, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry will receive in Moscow the chairman of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas movement. During the upcoming meeting, they are expected to discuss ways to restore intra-Palestinian unity on the political platform of the Palestine Liberation Organization. They will also study prospects for a solid and complex middle Eastern settlement on the internationally acknowledged legal basis,” Zakharova said at a briefing.
