33 Turkish Servicemen Have Been Killed by Airstrike in Syria's Idlib

Islam Times - The situation in the province escalated further the same day Turkish President Erdogan claimed the developments in Idlib were unfolding in Turkey's favour despite the deaths of three Turkish servicemen in the area.

Some 33 Turkish servicemen have been killed as a result of an airstrike in the Syrian province of Idlib, Rahmi Dogan, the governor of Hatay province, located close to the Turkish border with Syria, said.Initially, Dogan said that the airstrike claimed nine lives, adding that those injured were transported to Turkey.— AA Canlı (@AACanli) February 27, 2020After the incident, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has chaired an emergency security meeting on the situation in Idlib, Anadolu Agency said.The situation in the northwestern province of Syria has been tense since early February as local militants have intensified attacks against the Syrian government forces. The Russian military has revealed that Ankara had backed the militants in the area with artillery fire.