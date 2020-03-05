0
Thursday 5 March 2020 - 12:49

Israel Cancels Missile Defence Drill with US Due Coronavirus Concerns

Story Code : 848579
Israel Cancels Missile Defence Drill with US Due Coronavirus Concerns
“Following the instructions of the Israeli ministry of health and the situation assessment regarding the coronavirus, and in the coordination of the IOF chief of the general staff and the commander of US European Command, it has been decided to cancel the exercise,” a statement by the Israeli military said on Wednesday.

The exercise, dubbed Juniper Cobra, started on Tuesday and was expected to last until March 13 with the participation of over 600 American troops, who had arrived from Germany and the US.

Another drill had been supposed to be held between the Israeli forces and US-European troops but was also suspended on Friday.

The Zionist entity has ordered travel restrictions for people arriving from Germany, France, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland over coronavirus concerns, and says people arriving from those states must be quarantined for 14 days.

Israeli media reports said 15 Israelis had been diagnosed with the deadly virus and some estimated 6,000 Israelis were in home quarantine.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ankara Will Deploy 1,000 Special Forces to Greek Border to Prevent Migrants from Coming Back
Ankara Will Deploy 1,000 Special Forces to Greek Border to Prevent Migrants from Coming Back
290 Million Students Out of School Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
290 Million Students Out of School Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
5 March 2020
Israel Uses Human Shield Tactics Again in Syria, Forcing 2 Civilian Planes to Change Course
Israel Uses Human Shield Tactics Again in Syria, Forcing 2 Civilian Planes to Change Course
5 March 2020
Palestinians Protest after Israeli Bulldozers Began Clearing Land
Palestinians Protest after Israeli Bulldozers Began Clearing Land
5 March 2020
Turks are Our Brotherly People, Having Serious Conflicts Between Us is Illogical: President Assad
Turks are Our Brotherly People, Having Serious Conflicts Between Us is Illogical: President Assad
4 March 2020
Chinese Cybersecurity Firm Says That CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years
Chinese Cybersecurity Firm Says That CIA Been Hacking China for 11 Years
4 March 2020
Petition Submitted to Supreme Court to Prevent Netanyahu from Presiding New Government: Israel
Petition Submitted to Supreme Court to Prevent Netanyahu from Presiding New Government: Israel
4 March 2020
Pelosi Describes Donald Trump as The
Pelosi Describes Donald Trump as The 'Most Dangerous Person in the History of America'
4 March 2020
President Assad Issues Decree Setting Date of Parliamentary Elections
President Assad Issues Decree Setting Date of Parliamentary Elections
4 March 2020
Occupation, Apartheid Winner of Israeli Regime’s Elections: Saeb Erekat
Occupation, Apartheid Winner of Israeli Regime’s Elections: Saeb Erekat
4 March 2020
Iranian Activists Gathered In Front of the Indian Embassy Condemn Deadly Violence against Muslims
Iranian Activists Gathered In Front of the Indian Embassy Condemn Deadly Violence against Muslims
4 March 2020
After the So-Called Peace Deal, Taliban Carried Out Dozens of Attacks on Afghan Army Bases
After the So-Called Peace Deal, Taliban Carried Out Dozens of Attacks on Afghan Army Bases
4 March 2020
14 Former British Soldiers Who Fought in Afghanistan have Died by Suicide
14 Former British Soldiers Who Fought in Afghanistan have Died by Suicide
3 March 2020