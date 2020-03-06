0
Friday 6 March 2020 - 10:18

Maria Zakharova: The Elimination of Militants in Syria is Primarily the Mission of the Syrian Army and the Auxiliary Forces

Maria Zakharova: The Elimination of Militants in Syria is Primarily the Mission of the Syrian Army and the Auxiliary Forces
Zakharova stated, during a press conference, that “without linking the issue to yesterday's talks between Presidents Putin and Erdogan, the elimination of militants and terrorists, in the event that their presence is determined, must be, first and foremost, by the Syrians and the Syrian armed forces, those forces and countries are on a legitimate basis, and they cooperate with the Syrian authorities, this principled position has not changed. ”

On Thursday, Russia and Turkey reached a joint document on a settlement in Syria, after the Kremlin talks. The document states several points, the most prominent of which is the imposition of a cease-fire regime in the de-escalation zone in Idlib, which entered into force from midnight yesterday to Friday.
