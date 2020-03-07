0
Saturday 7 March 2020 - 11:32

EU Strongly Rejects Turkey's Use of Migrants at Border: French Minister

Story Code : 848990
EU Strongly Rejects Turkey
“What we see at the Greek-Turkish border… It was a form of blackmail. It was a way to bring pressure on the Europeans”, Montchalin said at the Atlantic Council in Washington. “We understand the game in which we are being placed: We are not playing the game of blackmail that is being put on our shoulders”.

European foreign ministers were meeting also on Friday to discuss the ongoing refugee crisis, Montchalin said. However, EU member states suffered from generally having weak border defences, she added.

“The capacity to have borders is not strong. We need to have borders where we know who is coming and who is going out. What we need to do is to be very strong against illegal immigration when traffickers organize it”, she said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a visit to EU headquarters in Brussels on 9 March, his administration said soon after Ankara decided to open its borders with the EU for migrants.

Ankara said last month, amid tensions in Syria’s Idlib province, it could no longer restrain the flow of refugees from Syria, and then opened its borders. Following this decision, thousands of migrants have been trying to enter Greece through Turkey. Greek police and army units have been deployed to the border.
Related Stories
Only Germany’s Merkel backs austerity in Europe: French minister
Islam Times - A French minister has blasted the “failing” austerity policies imposed on European economies, saying the measures are only backed ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US is Hatching a Plan for War against Venezuela: Maduro
US is Hatching a Plan for War against Venezuela: Maduro
3 Members of the Saudi Royal Family Are Arrested
3 Members of the Saudi Royal Family Are Arrested
7 March 2020
US Blocks UN Security Council from Supporting Russian-Turkish Ceasefire in Idlib
US Blocks UN Security Council from Supporting Russian-Turkish Ceasefire in Idlib
7 March 2020
Iranian MP Fatemeh Rahbar Dies from Coronavirus
Iranian MP Fatemeh Rahbar Dies from Coronavirus
7 March 2020
Washington Considers Starting Nuclear Conflict As Political Option: Moscow
Washington Considers Starting Nuclear Conflict As Political Option: Moscow
6 March 2020
Suicide Bombing In Front of the US Embassy in Tunisia
Suicide Bombing In Front of the US Embassy in Tunisia
6 March 2020
Ceasefire Brokered by Russia and Turkey Has Come Into Effect in Syria
Ceasefire Brokered by Russia and Turkey Has Come Into Effect in Syria's Idlib
6 March 2020
Zarif Adviser & Former Envoy to Syria Dies of Coronavirus
Zarif Adviser & Former Envoy to Syria Dies of Coronavirus
6 March 2020
Imam Khamenei Condemns the Violence against Muslims in India
Imam Khamenei Condemns the Violence against Muslims in India
5 March 2020
Ankara Will Deploy 1,000 Special Forces to Greek Border to Prevent Migrants from Coming Back
Ankara Will Deploy 1,000 Special Forces to Greek Border to Prevent Migrants from Coming Back
5 March 2020
290 Million Students Out of School Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
290 Million Students Out of School Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
5 March 2020
Israel Uses Human Shield Tactics Again in Syria, Forcing 2 Civilian Planes to Change Course
Israel Uses Human Shield Tactics Again in Syria, Forcing 2 Civilian Planes to Change Course
5 March 2020
Palestinians Protest after Israeli Bulldozers Began Clearing Land
Palestinians Protest after Israeli Bulldozers Began Clearing Land
5 March 2020