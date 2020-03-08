Countdown to US Expulsion from Region Began on January 3: Shamkhani

Islam Times - Iranian security official said that the US’ act of terror in targeting commanders of Resistance Axis on Jan. 3 clicked the countdown of their troops’ expulsion from the region.

“Assassinating generals of Resistance Axis, Marty Haj Ghasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muahdis, was the result of a strategic mistake by Trump and the evil team in the White House. The countdown to the expulsion of America from the region began the early morning of Friday, Jan. 3,” Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said on Sunday.He made the remarks in a meeting with Chief of Iraq's Intelligence Service (IIS) Mustafa al-Kazemi in Baghdad.Shamkhani, who is Iraq to hold talks with high-ranking officials of the country, went on to say that participation of millions of people in historic rallies against US occupation proved that the Iraqi nation is the flag-bearer of ousting the US from West Asia.“Political and security developments of Iraq have a grave influence on regional stability and peace,” he said, adding, “The Islamic Republic has always supported the formation of powerful and efficient government according to Iraqi people’s vote and determination.”For his part, al-Kazemi hailed the key role of Iran in fighting against terrorism and boosting stability in the region. Baghdad appreciates the Islamic Republic’s aids in the anti-terrorism war and welcomes increased cooperation in this field, he highlighted.Earlier on Sunday, Shamkhani also met and held talks with Iraq's National Security Adviser Falih al-Fayadh and caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.