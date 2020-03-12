0
Thursday 12 March 2020 - 01:18

Erdogan Threatens Syria With Heavy Retaliation If Idlib Ceasefire Is Broken

Story Code : 849826
Erdogan Threatens Syria With Heavy Retaliation If Idlib Ceasefire Is Broken
"We will not just retaliate [against] even the smallest attack here [in Idlib], we will give a much harsher response."

His comments come as the US considers intervening in the standoff in northwestern Syria. Washington’s special envoy for Syria, James Jeffrey, has floated the idea of NATO becoming involved. Deploying ground troops should the ceasefire fall apart, however, is not currently on the table, Jeffrey noted. The Turkish president said on Tuesday that Washington has already offered to provide intelligence regarding Idlib.

Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to the Idlib ceasefire last week during an emergency summit in Moscow. In the days prior, fighting between Turkish and Syrian forces in the region risked escalating into a full-blown conflict.

The ceasefire is currently being monitored by the Russian and Turkish militaries, with forces from both countries conducting patrols in contested areas of Idlib.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Forces Conducted Airstrikes against Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Base in Iraq
US Forces Conducted Airstrikes against Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Base in Iraq
Erdogan Slams Greek Authorities Nazi Tactics in Treating Refugees
Erdogan Slams Greek Authorities Nazi Tactics in Treating Refugees
11 March 2020
Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs
Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs
11 March 2020
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Orders Release of 1,500 Taliban Prisoners
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Orders Release of 1,500 Taliban Prisoners
11 March 2020
Pentagon Admits to Providing Support to the "Taliban" in the Fight against "ISIS"
Pentagon Admits to Providing Support to the "Taliban" in the Fight against "ISIS"
11 March 2020
Israeli Court Rejects Netanyahu Request to Delay Trial
Israeli Court Rejects Netanyahu Request to Delay Trial
11 March 2020
US Marines Arrive on Yemen
US Marines Arrive on Yemen's Island of Socotra to Back UAE Forces
11 March 2020
Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian
Arrested Saudi Princes Sought to Block Bin Salman’s Accession: Guardian
10 March 2020
US Intends to Mount Pressure on Iran by Targeting Oil Shipments
US Intends to Mount Pressure on Iran by Targeting Oil Shipments
10 March 2020
Is Trump Infected with Coronavirus After Shaking Hands with Two Members of Congress?
Is Trump Infected with Coronavirus After Shaking Hands with Two Members of Congress?
10 March 2020
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service Forces Kills 25 ISIS Terrorists in the Qarah Dagh Mountains
Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service Forces Kills 25 ISIS Terrorists in the Qarah Dagh Mountains
10 March 2020
Erdogan Demands Full Support From NATO Over Syria
Erdogan Demands Full Support From NATO Over Syria
10 March 2020
US Forces to Start Withdrawing from Afghanistan
US Forces to Start Withdrawing from Afghanistan
10 March 2020