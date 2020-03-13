0
Friday 13 March 2020 - 11:42

US Claim Regarding Attack on Camp Taji, Gen. Suleimani’s Assassination Plot Enjoying Similarities: Shamkhani

Story Code : 850089
US Claim Regarding Attack on Camp Taji, Gen. Suleimani’s Assassination Plot Enjoying Similarities: Shamkhani
“Visiting Iraq, I asked the Iraqi authorities to identify and introduce the internal agents involved in the assassination operation of the martyrs Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis,” wrote Shamkhani in a Friday tweet.

“It seems that there is a link between the plan of the assassination of Lt. Gen. Suleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and the US claim on the attack against Camp Taji,” he added.

Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of the US Central Command on Thursday said the investigation into the deadly attack Wednesday on Camp Taji north of Baghdad was ongoing, but Kataeb Hezbollah is probably the culprit.
Related Stories
Iran has new plans to neutralize US sanctions, needs no deal with Washington: Shamkhani
Islam Times - A senior Iranian official says the Islamic Republic has devised new plans to counter US sanctions, which eliminate the need for a ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Claim Regarding Attack on Camp Taji, Gen. Suleimani’s Assassination Plot Enjoying Similarities: Shamkhani
US Claim Regarding Attack on Camp Taji, Gen. Suleimani’s Assassination Plot Enjoying Similarities: Shamkhani
US Conducted Strikes Targeting Hashd Shaabi Posts in Iraq
US Conducted Strikes Targeting Hashd Shaabi Posts in Iraq
13 March 2020
Al-Nujaba’s Response to Missile Attack against Camp Taji
Al-Nujaba’s Response to Missile Attack against Camp Taji
13 March 2020
Imam Khamenei Orders Chief of Staff to Prepare to Confront Biological Warfare
Imam Khamenei Orders Chief of Staff to Prepare to Confront Biological Warfare
12 March 2020
U.S. Military Might Have Brought the Coronavirus to China: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman
U.S. Military Might Have Brought the Coronavirus to China: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman
12 March 2020
18 Members of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units Died in an Airstrikes near Syrian-Iraqi Border Area
18 Members of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units Died in an Airstrikes near Syrian-Iraqi Border Area
12 March 2020
Saudi Arabia Uses Migrant Worker as Human Hand Sanitizer Dispenser
Saudi Arabia Uses Migrant Worker as Human Hand Sanitizer Dispenser
12 March 2020
US Forces Conducted Airstrikes against Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Base in Iraq
US Forces Conducted Airstrikes against Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi Base in Iraq
12 March 2020
Erdogan Slams Greek Authorities Nazi Tactics in Treating Refugees
Erdogan Slams Greek Authorities Nazi Tactics in Treating Refugees
11 March 2020
Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs
Iran Considers Healthcare Defenders Who Die in Coronavirus Fight as Martyrs
11 March 2020
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Orders Release of 1,500 Taliban Prisoners
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Orders Release of 1,500 Taliban Prisoners
11 March 2020
Pentagon Admits to Providing Support to the "Taliban" in the Fight against "ISIS"
Pentagon Admits to Providing Support to the "Taliban" in the Fight against "ISIS"
11 March 2020
Israeli Court Rejects Netanyahu Request to Delay Trial
Israeli Court Rejects Netanyahu Request to Delay Trial
11 March 2020