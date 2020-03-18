0
Wednesday 18 March 2020 - 00:59

Beijing Condemns Trump's 'Chinese Virus' Tweet

Story Code : 851017
Beijing Condemns Trump
According to NBC news, President Donald Trump drew backlash after posting a tweet using the phrase "Chinese Virus."

"The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!", he wrote.

Many officials, including the head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have criticized the phrase as inaccurate and potentially harmful in promoting racist associations between the virus and those from China.

This is while, last week a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman shared a conspiracy theory, alleging the US Army had brought the virus to the region.

The accusation led US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to demand China stop spreading “disinformation” as it tried “to shift blame” for the outbreak.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against linking the virus to any particular area or group, due to the risk of stigmatization.
Related Stories
Bahraini activist gets 6-month jail term for Tweeting
Islam Times - A Bahraini activist has been handed down a six-month jail sentence on charges of defaming the Arab kingdom’s monarch on Twitter.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Leaders to Close its External Borders to Prevent the Spread of Corunavirus
EU Leaders to Close its External Borders to Prevent the Spread of Corunavirus
US Camp in South Baghdad has been Hit by Several Rockets
US Camp in South Baghdad has been Hit by Several Rockets
17 March 2020
Coronavirus is Created by the US: Ansarullah
Coronavirus is Created by the US: Ansarullah
17 March 2020
Foreign-backed Militants in Idlib Violating Russia-Turkey Deal: Moscow
Foreign-backed Militants in Idlib Violating Russia-Turkey Deal: Moscow
17 March 2020
MBS Kidnapped his Cousin, Princess Basmah Bint Saud: Report
MBS Kidnapped his Cousin, Princess Basmah Bint Saud: Report
17 March 2020
Hezbollah Comments on the Decision to Release Amer Fakhoury
Hezbollah Comments on the Decision to Release Amer Fakhoury
17 March 2020
Trump Offers Germany Large Sums of Money for Exclusive Rights to Corona Vaccine
Trump Offers Germany Large Sums of Money for Exclusive Rights to Corona Vaccine
16 March 2020
Saudi-American Warplanes Dropped Internationally-Banned Bombs at Ma
Saudi-American Warplanes Dropped Internationally-Banned Bombs at Ma'rib Governorate
16 March 2020
Saudi Arabia Detains 298 Public Officials in New Corruption Probes
Saudi Arabia Detains 298 Public Officials in New Corruption Probes
16 March 2020
ISIS Calls on its Fighters to Avoid Europe, Fearing Coronavirus
ISIS Calls on its Fighters to Avoid Europe, Fearing Coronavirus
16 March 2020
Coronavirus Combat, Prevention HQ Decisions Imperative to Implement: Leader
Coronavirus Combat, Prevention HQ Decisions Imperative to Implement: Leader
16 March 2020
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Trial Postponed Due to Coronavirus Crisis
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Trial Postponed Due to Coronavirus Crisis
15 March 2020
Iraq Army Calls on Foreign Forces to Leave Following US Airstrikes
Iraq Army Calls on Foreign Forces to Leave Following US Airstrikes
15 March 2020