Washington's First Comment on Al-Zurfi's Mandate to Form the Iraqi Government
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Iraq’s newly designated Prime Minister Adnan al-Zurfi would have the support of Washington and the international community if he would uphold Iraq’s sovereignty, be corruption-free and protective of human rights among others.
"If Adnan Al-Zurfi, the newly appointed Prime Minister, put these interests first, he will have American and international support," he added.