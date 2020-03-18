Washington's First Comment on Al-Zurfi's Mandate to Form the Iraqi Government

Islam Times - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo commented on the commissioning of Adnan Al-Zurfi to form the Iraqi government, stipulating a number of provisions for Al-Zurfi to receive "American support".

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Iraq’s newly designated Prime Minister Adnan al-Zurfi would have the support of Washington and the international community if he would uphold Iraq’s sovereignty, be corruption-free and protective of human rights among others."If Adnan Al-Zurfi, the newly appointed Prime Minister, put these interests first, he will have American and international support," he added.