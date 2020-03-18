0
Wednesday 18 March 2020 - 02:53

Washington's First Comment on Al-Zurfi's Mandate to Form the Iraqi Government

Washington
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Iraq’s newly designated Prime Minister Adnan al-Zurfi would have the support of Washington and the international community if he would uphold Iraq’s sovereignty, be corruption-free and protective of human rights among others.

"If Adnan Al-Zurfi, the newly appointed Prime Minister, put these interests first, he will have American and international support," he added.
Iraqi President Names Adnan al-Zurfi as New PM
Islam Times - Iraqi President Barham Salih has appointed Adnan al-Zurfi as the country’s new prime minister-designate, in the latest bid to resolve a months-long political crisis.
