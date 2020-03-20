Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in a Missile Attack in Idlib

Islam Times - The Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed the killing of two of its soldiers in Idlib northwestern Syria, explaining that they were killed by a missile attack by "some extremist groups".

The ministry said, in a statement issued on Thursday evening, that two Turkish soldiers were killed and another was wounded by "a missile attack by some militant groups in the Idlib area to reduce the escalation."The ministry added that its forces bombed "immediately" the specific targets from which the shooting took place in the area in response to this attack.And the Russian Defense Ministry had previously stated that, "On March 19, during the conduct of an engineering survey on the M4 road, a Turkish military group was attacked by the militants of one of the terrorist formations not under the control of Turkey, noting that the clash resulted in the killing of two Turkish soldiers."