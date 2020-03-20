0
Friday 20 March 2020 - 12:47

30 Malian Servicemen Killed in Terrorist Attack in Country’s Northeast

Story Code : 851542
30 Malian Servicemen Killed in Terrorist Attack in Country’s Northeast
The attack took place on early Thursday, with the media initially reporting two fatalities.

“The FAM positions were attacked in Gao. The number of victims is growing. The attack left 30 FAM servicemen dead and five more injured”, the army said in a statement on its Facebook page.

In January, 20 soldiers were killed in an attack on Malian security forces in the Sokolo military camp, located in the centre of the country, the government said as quoted by local media.

The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict further escalated as a result of the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.

Although tensions have significantly de-escalated since then, sporadic clashes have taken place.
Comment


Featured Stories
Taliban
Taliban 'Infiltrators' Kill Dozens of Afghan Troops
Sanctions Failed to Force Iran to Give in to US Pressure: Rouhani
Sanctions Failed to Force Iran to Give in to US Pressure: Rouhani
20 March 2020
Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in a Missile Attack in Idlib
Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in a Missile Attack in Idlib
20 March 2020
Iranian Deputy Health Minister Asks People to Take Coronavirus More Seriously
Iranian Deputy Health Minister Asks People to Take Coronavirus More Seriously
20 March 2020
Saudi Arabia Suspends Prayers in Holy Mosques of Mecca and Medina
Saudi Arabia Suspends Prayers in Holy Mosques of Mecca and Medina
20 March 2020
Ansarallah Forces Launched Missile Strike on Saudi Oil Facilities
Ansarallah Forces Launched Missile Strike on Saudi Oil Facilities
19 March 2020
Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador
Iran Only Country that Can’t Import Medical Items Due to US Sanctions: Ambassador
19 March 2020
Bahrain Released 260 Prisoners Fearing The Spread of Coronavirus
Bahrain Released 260 Prisoners Fearing The Spread of Coronavirus
19 March 2020
Turkish Regime Forces Attack with Artillery Shells Villages in Aleppo Northern Countryside
Turkish Regime Forces Attack with Artillery Shells Villages in Aleppo Northern Countryside
19 March 2020
President Trump Signs Coronavirus Aid Bill into Law
President Trump Signs Coronavirus Aid Bill into Law
19 March 2020
Coronavirus Cases Sharply Surge in Zionist Entity, Official Warns “Thousands of Israelis Could Die”
Coronavirus Cases Sharply Surge in Zionist Entity, Official Warns “Thousands of Israelis Could Die”
18 March 2020
Iraq Lodges Formal Complaint with UNSC over US Airstrikes
Iraq Lodges Formal Complaint with UNSC over US Airstrikes
18 March 2020
US Must Respond to Own Responsibility in Developing Coronavirus Instead of Accusing Others: Shamkhani
US Must Respond to Own Responsibility in Developing Coronavirus Instead of Accusing Others: Shamkhani
18 March 2020