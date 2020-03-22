Borders Between Mauritania and Senegal are Officially Closed

Islam Times - The Mauritanian authorities closed the common border between them and Senegal, after an agreement between the two countries to close the border as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Ministry of the Interior and Decentralization announced that Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould El-Ghazaouani had agreed with Senegalese President Macky Sall to close the borders between the two countries.The Interior Ministry said in a statement that it strictly prohibits all types of exchange and transit of people between the two countries, except for cargo trucks.The Ministry of Interior assigned the governors of Atrazah, Brakna, Korkol and Kedimaga, to implement this procedure.According to a reporter of the "Sahra' Media" in the city of Roseau, in the southwest of the country, a unit of the Mauritanian army has taken its position at the border crossing in the city, as part of new measures taken by Mauritanian security on the southern borders of the country to prevent the infiltration of any new infections with the Coronavirus.The reporter said that the army unit had settled near the launch site of the ferry, and quoted security sources as saying that the unit's mission is to monitor the borders and prevent smuggling or infiltration of any illegal travelers.Meanwhile, the sources confirmed that other units of the army have deployed on the Mauritanian bank of the Senegal River, in order to raise the level of control over the river and prevent informal points exploited by smugglers to cross between the two