0
Sunday 22 March 2020 - 10:14

Worldwide Death Toll Surges Past 13,000

Story Code : 851919
Worldwide Death Toll Surges Past 13,000
The live reports from worldometers.info on Sunday put the number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide at 308,547, with 13,069 deaths and 95,829 patients recovered.

In China, where the outbreak started, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 81,054 with 3,261 deaths. The country reported 46 new cases as of Sunday.

Italy recorded a jump in deaths from coronavirus of almost 800 on Saturday, taking the toll in the world’s hardest-hit country to almost 5,000.

The outbreak is gathering pace in Latin America, with Colombia recording its first death late on Saturday. In Ecuador, the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus had shot up to over 500 as of Saturday.

At least 38 people have tested positive for coronavirus in New York City jails. Over 2.2 million people are imprisoned across the United States more than anywhere in the world and the growing concern is that the ongoing coronavirus outbreak could spread rapidly through a vast network of federal and state prisons, county jails and detention centers. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States now stands at 26,888 and nearly 350 have died across the country.

Meanwhile, South Korea reported 98 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing national infections to 8,897. The country has reported 104 deaths since the outbreak.

Spain and Germany have also been reporting an increasing number of cases. In Spain, the number stands at 25,496 and in Germany at 22,364.

Iran has also been hit hard by the outbreak, with 20,610 confirmed cases and 1,556 deaths as of Saturday.  
Related Stories
Typhoon Kammuri Displaces over 200,000 people in Philippines
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Forces Escape and Leave Huge Quantities of American-Made Weapons
Saudi Forces Escape and Leave Huge Quantities of American-Made Weapons
Worldwide Death Toll Surges Past 13,000
Worldwide Death Toll Surges Past 13,000
22 March 2020
France to Use Helicopters and Drones to Enforce Virus Restrictions
France to Use Helicopters and Drones to Enforce Virus Restrictions
22 March 2020
Leader Slammed the US Authorities as “Shameless, Avaricious, Lying charlatans”
Leader Slammed the US Authorities as “Shameless, Avaricious, Lying charlatans”
22 March 2020
China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3rd Day
China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3rd Day
21 March 2020
Rouhani Expects Virus Restrictions in Iran to Ease in Two Weeks
Rouhani Expects Virus Restrictions in Iran to Ease in Two Weeks
21 March 2020
North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles
North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles
21 March 2020
Our Resistance The Most Honorable One in Modern History: Sayyed Nasrallah
Our Resistance The Most Honorable One in Modern History: Sayyed Nasrallah
By: Marwa Haidar
21 March 2020
Taliban
Taliban 'Infiltrators' Kill Dozens of Afghan Troops
20 March 2020
Sanctions Failed to Force Iran to Give in to US Pressure: Rouhani
Sanctions Failed to Force Iran to Give in to US Pressure: Rouhani
20 March 2020
Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in a Missile Attack in Idlib
Two Turkish Soldiers Killed in a Missile Attack in Idlib
20 March 2020
Iranian Deputy Health Minister Asks People to Take Coronavirus More Seriously
Iranian Deputy Health Minister Asks People to Take Coronavirus More Seriously
20 March 2020
Saudi Arabia Suspends Prayers in Holy Mosques of Mecca and Medina
Saudi Arabia Suspends Prayers in Holy Mosques of Mecca and Medina
20 March 2020