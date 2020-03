Islam Times - A Palestinian youth was killed, on Sunday evening, by the Israeli army in the town of Nilin, west of Ramallah.

And the Israeli media said that the soldiers shot at a Palestinian youth who claimed that he threw stones at the soldiers, which led to his chest injury, and described his condition as serious.Palestinian Health Authority announced the death of a citizen (whose identity is not known yet), after the occupation shot him, near Nilin, west of Ramallah.