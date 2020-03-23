0
Monday 23 March 2020 - 09:59

Iraq recovers thousands of smuggled artefacts

Story Code : 852098
People visit one of the three newly opened galleries in southern Iraq
People visit one of the three newly opened galleries in southern Iraq's Basra museum, on 19 March 2019.


A spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, said in a statement that the ministry has worked to recover thousands of smuggled artefacts, including the valuable Kudurru which dates back to the time of King Nebuchadnezzar I 3200 BC, explaining that it has returned from Britain to Iraq.


He explained that 10 Babylonian cylinder seals as well as 1,376 artefacts have been recovered from Jordan after the relevant authorities there seized them on the border crossings while being smuggled out of Iraq.

Al-Sahaf pointed out that the Iraqi embassies in London and Washington have signed two agreements for the delivery of thousands of artefacts, adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with the Iraqi Ministry of Culture to recover the stolen antiquities.
 
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Scientists Examining the Possibility of Covid 19 Being Biowarfare
Iranian Scientists Examining the Possibility of Covid 19 Being Biowarfare
Palestinian Youth Shot Dead by Israeli Army in West of Ramallah
Palestinian Youth Shot Dead by Israeli Army in West of Ramallah
23 March 2020
Saudi Arabia Imposes a Nationwide Curfew for 21 Days
Saudi Arabia Imposes a Nationwide Curfew for 21 Days
23 March 2020
Iran Expels Intruding Foreign Jet Fighter from Southern Airspace
Iran Expels Intruding Foreign Jet Fighter from Southern Airspace
23 March 2020
Saudi Forces Escape and Leave Huge Quantities of American-Made Weapons
Saudi Forces Escape and Leave Huge Quantities of American-Made Weapons
22 March 2020
Worldwide Death Toll Surges Past 13,000
Worldwide Death Toll Surges Past 13,000
22 March 2020
France to Use Helicopters and Drones to Enforce Virus Restrictions
France to Use Helicopters and Drones to Enforce Virus Restrictions
22 March 2020
Leader Slammed the US Authorities as “Shameless, Avaricious, Lying charlatans”
Leader Slammed the US Authorities as “Shameless, Avaricious, Lying charlatans”
22 March 2020
China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3rd Day
China Eases Coronavirus Lockdown Measures as Country Reports No Local Cases for 3rd Day
21 March 2020
Rouhani Expects Virus Restrictions in Iran to Ease in Two Weeks
Rouhani Expects Virus Restrictions in Iran to Ease in Two Weeks
21 March 2020
North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles
North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles
21 March 2020
Our Resistance The Most Honorable One in Modern History: Sayyed Nasrallah
Our Resistance The Most Honorable One in Modern History: Sayyed Nasrallah
By: Marwa Haidar
21 March 2020
Taliban
Taliban 'Infiltrators' Kill Dozens of Afghan Troops
20 March 2020