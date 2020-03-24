Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Hmeimim Airbase

Islam Times - Syrian air defense units have intercepted a drone approaching Russia's airbase in Hmeimim, Latakia.

The intrusive drone has been intercepted in the vicinity of the Hmeimim airbase near Jableh, Syrian state media reported.Over the past year, the Syrian and Russian air defense units have thwarted several drone and mortar attacks launched by militants on the Hmeimim airbase, destroying dozens of drones and multiple-launch rocket system shells.Russia has been helping Syrian forces in the ongoing battles across the conflict-plagued Arab country.The Russian military assistance, which began in September 2015 at the official request of the Syrian government, has proved effective as Syrians continue to recapture key areas from terrorist groups across the country thanks to Russian air cover.Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.