0
Tuesday 24 March 2020 - 16:51

Only US Considers Coronavirus as an Opportunity to Continue Hostility: Shamkhani

Story Code : 852355
Only US Considers Coronavirus as an Opportunity to Continue Hostility: Shamkhani
He also took a swipe at the US commerce secretary for expressing joy over the positive impacts of the coronavirus outbreak in China on the US economy and at the “delusional” US secretary of state for proposing the idea of military attack on Iran.

“What a sick and criminal brain has really created coronavirus?” Shamkhani wondered.

His comments came after US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said he thinks the fatal coronavirus outbreak in China will boost the US economy.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said he believes the coronavirus has made Iran ripe for some bombing.

Pompeo has reportedly told the US president that Iran is weakened by both sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic and a window of opportunity exists to strike it militarily.

Truly, which criminal and the ill brain is behind the spread of coronavirus?
Related Stories
Iran has new plans to neutralize US sanctions, needs no deal with Washington: Shamkhani
Islam Times - A senior Iranian official says the Islamic Republic has devised new plans to counter US sanctions, which eliminate the need for a ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Netanyahu Warns 10,000 Israelis could Die from Coronavirus
Netanyahu Warns 10,000 Israelis could Die from Coronavirus
Saudi Aggression Takes Heavy Toll on Yemeni Children
Saudi Aggression Takes Heavy Toll on Yemeni Children's Mental Wellbeing
24 March 2020
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Hmeimim Airbase
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Drone Near Hmeimim Airbase
24 March 2020
Iraqi Forces Kill Three Suicide Bombers in Nineveh
Iraqi Forces Kill Three Suicide Bombers in Nineveh
24 March 2020
US Cuts Aid to Afghanistan by $1bn as Rival Afghan Leaders Fail to Resolve Fierce Dispute
US Cuts Aid to Afghanistan by $1bn as Rival Afghan Leaders Fail to Resolve Fierce Dispute
24 March 2020
Iranian Scientists Examining the Possibility of Covid 19 Being Biowarfare
Iranian Scientists Examining the Possibility of Covid 19 Being Biowarfare
23 March 2020
Palestinian Youth Shot Dead by Israeli Army in West of Ramallah
Palestinian Youth Shot Dead by Israeli Army in West of Ramallah
23 March 2020
Saudi Arabia Imposes a Nationwide Curfew for 21 Days
Saudi Arabia Imposes a Nationwide Curfew for 21 Days
23 March 2020
Iran Expels Intruding Foreign Jet Fighter from Southern Airspace
Iran Expels Intruding Foreign Jet Fighter from Southern Airspace
23 March 2020
Saudi Forces Escape and Leave Huge Quantities of American-Made Weapons
Saudi Forces Escape and Leave Huge Quantities of American-Made Weapons
22 March 2020
Worldwide Death Toll Surges Past 13,000
Worldwide Death Toll Surges Past 13,000
22 March 2020
France to Use Helicopters and Drones to Enforce Virus Restrictions
France to Use Helicopters and Drones to Enforce Virus Restrictions
22 March 2020
Leader Slammed the US Authorities as “Shameless, Avaricious, Lying charlatans”
Leader Slammed the US Authorities as “Shameless, Avaricious, Lying charlatans”
22 March 2020