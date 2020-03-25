0
Wednesday 25 March 2020 - 15:48

Russia Has Requested US to Lift Iran Sanctions As Soon As Possible

Russia Has Requested US to Lift Iran Sanctions As Soon As Possible
In his telephone conversation with Zarif, Lavrov said that US sanctions hamper Iran’s combat against coronavirus epidemic.

“Russia wants US to lift Iran sanctions in the shortest time possible which hampers Iran’s combat against COVID-19,” Lavrov emphasized, referring to the medical name of the contagious disease.

The two sides exchanged their views on ways to combat the outbreak of coronavirus in two countries and world especially Iran’s effort in this regard, Mehr news agency reported.

The current sanctions condition and political developments in Afghanistan as well as international efforts on US unilateral sanctions imposed against different countries, were discussed in the call.
