Hamas Welcomes Yemen’s Ansarullah Offer to Free Saudis in Exchange for Palestinian Prisoners

Islam Times - Hamas Palestinian resistance movement hailed an offer by Yemen’s Ansarullah Chief Sayyed Abdu Malik Al-Houthi to free Saudi servicemen in exchange for releasing Hamas members held by Riyadh regime.

In a statement released late Thursday, Hamas said it “followed with interest the appreciated initiative announced by Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi.”The Palestinian group thanked Ansarullah “spirit of brotherhood and solidarity with the Palestinian people.”Meanwhile, Hamas reiterated its call for the Saudi regime to release all Palestinian prisoners, “on top of whom are Dr. Mohammad Al-Khudari (Abu Hani).”The Palestinian movement noted that it has been contacting the Saudi leadership throughout the last year in a bid to reach a deal on the Palestinian prisoners.It concluded its statement by assuring that the Palestinian cause will still the uniting one for the Muslim and Arab Ummah (nation), calling upon the nation to support the Palestinian people and their righteous cause.Earlier on Thursday, Sayyed Al-Houthi announced an initiative to free a Saudi pilot and four other soldiers, captured by Yemen’s revolutionaries, in exchange for releasing Hamas members held by the Riyadh regime.Sayyed Al-Houthi was speaking on the fifth anniversary of the Saudi-led aggression on the Arab impoverished country which claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Yemenis, and left the Arab country struggling because of a harsh blockade, famine and deadly diseases like cholera.The Saudi-led coalition, which also groups UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, launched in March 2015 a brutal aggression on Yemen in a bid to restore power to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.