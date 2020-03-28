Turkish-Backed Militants Clash in Syria’s Aleppo

Islam Times - Two Turkish-backed militant groups in Syria's Aleppo have clashed with one another, resulting in heavy losses.

According to opposition activists in northern Aleppo, the Turkish-backed 51st Brigade and Al-Shamiyah Front faction clashed in the city of Afrin on Friday, killing and wounding six fighters in the process, Al Masdar News reported.The clashes intensified later in the day, as reports of medium weapons used began to surface after RPGs, machine gun fire, and artillery shells were heard around the city of Afrin.The reason for the clashes was unknown; however, the Al-Shamiyah Front has been known to clash with other militant factions in Afrin in the past.In particular, the Al-Shamiyah Front has been accused of mass looting in Afrin, often resulting in clashes with rival factions over stolen items.Infighting was also reported in the Al-Raqqa Governorate on Friday morning after Ahrar Al-Sharqiyah and another militant faction clashed near the city of Tal Abyad.