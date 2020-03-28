0
Saturday 28 March 2020 - 15:46

Germany Will Not Ease Shutdown until at Least April 20

Story Code : 853246
Germany Will Not Ease Shutdown until at Least April 20
"We are not talking about any easing before April 20," Helge Braun told Tagesspiegel's online edition on Saturday, adding that well before April 20 Germany would decide on which restrictions might be relaxed from that date, Reuters reported.

Germany in mid-March closed schools, shops, restaurants, playgrounds and sports facilities and many companies have stopped production to help slow the spread of the disease.

"In Germany, I currently have the impression that the population follows the rules in an exemplary manner. And that is why I am convinced that we will see their success in a few days", Braun told the paper.

According to Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, the country had 42,288 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 253 people have died of the disease as of Friday.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Cuts Healthcare Aid to Yemen despite Coronavirus Concerns
US Cuts Healthcare Aid to Yemen despite Coronavirus Concerns
Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive for Coronavirus
28 March 2020
Israeli Military Conducts New Airstrikes on Besieged Gaza
Israeli Military Conducts New Airstrikes on Besieged Gaza
28 March 2020
US Sanctions on Venezuela A
US Sanctions on Venezuela A 'Tool of Genocide' amid Epidemic: Russia
28 March 2020
Maduro Rips US over ‘Narco-Terrorism’ Charge
Maduro Rips US over ‘Narco-Terrorism’ Charge
27 March 2020
UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus Infection
UK PM Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus Infection
27 March 2020
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader Promises Surprises for Saudi Military in 6th Year of War
Yemen’s Ansarullah Leader Promises Surprises for Saudi Military in 6th Year of War
27 March 2020
US Forces Withdraw from Iraq’s Qayyarah Air Base
US Forces Withdraw from Iraq’s Qayyarah Air Base
27 March 2020
US May Be Headed for Highest Unemployment Ever
US May Be Headed for Highest Unemployment Ever
27 March 2020
US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
27 March 2020
Pompeo Whether He’s Sec. of State or Secretary of Hate: Zarif
Pompeo Whether He’s Sec. of State or Secretary of Hate: Zarif
26 March 2020
UN Chief Calls for Ceasefire as Yemen Braces for Possible COVID-19 Outbreak
UN Chief Calls for Ceasefire as Yemen Braces for Possible COVID-19 Outbreak
26 March 2020
France Withdrawing Its Troops from Iraq over Coronavirus
France Withdrawing Its Troops from Iraq over Coronavirus
26 March 2020